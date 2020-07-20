Updates from around the world.

The circulation of the coronavirus in France is "increasing", according to the Ministry of Health, with at least 400 active "groups" of the virus reported across the country.

"This is reflected in an increase in the number of calls to SOS doctors, visits to the emergency room, the number of groups and hospitalizations," the French health ministry said in a statement on Monday.

"This moderate increase is due to the fact that a very insufficient proportion of symptomatic patients perform a virological test and isolate themselves," the statement added.

During a televised interview on Monday, French Health Minister Olivier Veran said there are concerns about a possible resurgence of the national health crisis, but said the country is "very far" from a second wave.

"There are worrying signs of an epidemic resumption in the country," Veran said, adding that "between 400 and 500 groups" of coronavirus cases have been reported across the country, including the Mayenne district, which he visited on Monday.

"We are on an increasing slope in the circulation of the virus, even if we start with low contamination rates," Veran said.

"We are a long way from the [second] wave," he added.

According to Veran, the national rate of reproduction of the virus is now "more than one," meaning that infection rates are likely to increase again after months of decline as a result of social estrangement and confinement measures.

As of Monday, a total of 176,754 cases of coronavirus had been confirmed in France, with 30,177 deaths since the start of the outbreak.

At least 6,589 patients remain hospitalized with coronavirus, including 467 patients in intensive care.