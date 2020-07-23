Updates from around the world.

The Trump administration announced Wednesday that it will send $ 5 billion to nursing homes and state veteran homes to combat the growing coronavirus epidemic.

The money can be used to hire additional staff, implement infection control, increase testing, and provide additional services, such as technology, to enable residents to connect with their families.

The infusion comes from the provider aid fund contained in the $ 2 billion coronavirus aid package that the United States Congress approved in late March. In addition to the $ 4.9 billion that nursing homes receive to make up for lost income and respond to the pandemic.

Nursing home staff must complete an online training program for a center to receive the new funds.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services will also begin to require nursing homes in states with a coronavirus positivity rate of 5% or higher to screen all staff each week. This was previously a recommendation.

The administration announced last week that it is distributing rapid test devices to nursing homes, which have complained that they do not have the money to carry out so many tests. More than 15,000 devices will be deployed in the coming months, with more than 600 shipments this week.

The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA / NCAL) said Wednesday that the increased funding is "a significant step forward," but more is needed, especially in light of the increase in cases across the country. the country.

"It is equally important for Congress to provide an additional $ 100 billion for the HHS Provider Relief Fund, which is accessible to all health care providers affected by COVID-19," said CEO Mark Parkinson.