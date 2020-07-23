Updates from around the world.

The new guidelines from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on education and childcare are difficult in favor of opening schools, and they say that children don't suffer much from coronavirus, they have less adults are likely to spread it and suffer from not going to school.

But the new guidelines released Thursday recommend that local officials consider closing schools or keeping them closed if there is substantial and uncontrolled transmission of the virus.

The CDC has been promising new guidelines for more than a week, after President Trump's demands that the agency alter its recommendations to open schools. They were posted on the agency's website on Thursday afternoon with little public notice and no explanation of what has changed.

They begin with an unsigned statement about "the importance of reopening America's schools this fall."

"The best available evidence indicates that Covid-19 presents relatively low risks for school-age children," the statement said. "Children appear to have a lower risk of getting Covid-19 compared to adults. To put this in perspective, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as of July 17, 2020, the United States reported that children and adolescents under the age of 18 account for less than 7 percent of Covid-19 cases and less than 0.1 percent of Covid-19 related deaths. "

The CDC said that scientific studies suggest that Covid-19 "transmission among children in schools may be low."

"International studies that have evaluated how easily Covid-19 spreads in schools also reveal low transmission rates when community transmission is low," the organization said.

More details: The CDC statement says that the prolonged closure of schools hurts children.

"It can lead to severe learning loss, and the need for in-person instruction is particularly important for students with increased behavioral needs," the statement read.

The new guide notes that children often receive food, mental health care, speech and language therapy, and other services at school.

Another guidance takes into account the risk of transmission in schools and from schools. Many medical experts have said that it is not safe to open schools while the coronavirus is spreading in a community. The guidelines take note of these arguments.

"If there is substantial and uncontrolled transmission, schools should work closely with local health officials to make decisions about whether to maintain school operations," the statement said. "The health, safety, and welfare of students, teachers, staff, and their families is the most important consideration in determining if school closure is a necessary step."

The guidelines suggest that school administrators consider keeping children in groups or groups to reduce the risk of spread. They also encourage the use of social distancing, hand hygiene, face masks, and other measures to control the spread, and incorporate these measures into school curricula.

"There is mixed evidence on whether returning to school results in increased transmission or outbreaks," said guidelines and benchmark studies conducted in other countries that have taken various approaches to reopening schools.

“It is important to consider the risk of community transmission as schools are reopened. Evidence from schools internationally suggests that school reopens are safe in communities with low SARS-CoV-2 transmission rates. "

The guidelines recommend not testing all students for coronaviruses.

"Currently, the CDC does not recommend that schools perform universal symptom screening tests (screening all students in grades K-12)," the guidelines read. "Parents or caregivers should be strongly encouraged to monitor their children for signs of infectious disease every day," they add. "Students who are ill should not attend school in person."