Updates from around the world.

Coronavirus-related cases and deaths in Latin America are increasing faster than anywhere in the world. And in the most affected countries, they show no signs of slowing down. The region has registered almost 1.2 million cases and more than 60,000 deaths.

"We are especially concerned with Central and South America, where many countries are witnessing accelerated epidemics," Director-General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday.

The WHO does not believe that Central or South America have reached maximum transmission, which means that the number of sick and dying people could continue to increase.

Brazil is caught in crisis mode. The country has registered at least 645,771 coronavirus cases and 35,026 deaths.

It recently moved to Italy to become the country with the third-highest death toll in the world and is likely to overtake the UK soon.

Mexico recorded its worst week of the outbreak, both in confirmed cases and in deaths.

More than 1,000 deaths were recorded in a single day for the first time. And for three consecutive days, it recorded one-day highs in new cases.

Despite gloomy numbers and conflicting messages from government leaders, officials have pushed a plan for a gradual reopening across the country.

Peru has one of the worst outbreaks in Latin America. It has 187,400 cases, the second highest in the region behind Brazil.

People in the city of Callao lined up for hours this week to refill their oxygen tanks. But once they got to the front of the line, relatives of Covid-19 patients found exorbitant prices.

Uruguay is the success story. The country of approximately 3.5 million people borders Brazil, which has the worst outbreak in Latin America.

But Uruguay has registered only 834 cases. He has recorded one death since May 24 and only 23 deaths in total.

Experts say the country's reasons for success are numerous: a robust early response that includes quarantine measures, a comprehensive and efficient system for tracing and isolating infected randomized tests, and the creation of a crisis response committee.