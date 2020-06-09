Updates from around the world.

Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks at a press conference at Brooklyn Navy Yards in Brooklyn, New York, Monday, June 8. Gabriele Holtermann / Sipa / AP

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that the NYC Care program will expand to Queens and Manhattan four months ahead of schedule to help combat the healthcare disparities exposed by Covid-19.

De Blasio said the virus taught "painful lessons" about disparity and inequality in the city, adding that Covid-19 caused "horrible" damage to communities of color.

The expansion of approximately $ 37.5 million is expected to reach 54,000 residents, with 44,000 in Queens and 10,000 in Manhattan.

The program provides access to low-cost, no-cost primary care for those who are not eligible or cannot afford insurance.

He currently serves in the Bronx, Brooklyn, and Staten Island.

The program is part of the city's ongoing initiative to guarantee health care for all, regardless of immigration status, according to previous CNN reports on the health care initiative.

The city will hire 26 providers to guarantee a new primary care appointment in two weeks.

There is a strong focus on mental health too, De Blasio said.

His wife, First Lady Chirlane McCray, said NYC will reach 10,000 residents in the hardest hit neighborhoods from July to December, working with 270 leading community and religious organizations.

The city will offer one-hour virtual trainings on mental health and disaster response and response mechanisms.