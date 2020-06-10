Updates from around the world.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on April 29. Mandel Ngan / AFP / Getty Images

The coronavirus is "my worst nightmare," in some ways more than Ebola or HIV, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Tuesday.

"Ebola was scary, but Ebola would never spread easily," said Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Ebola outbreaks are also always very local.

"HIV, as important as it is, was prolonged and over an extended period of time," added Fauci, who spoke in a video recorded at the International Convention of the Organization for Innovation in Biotechnology. Many never felt threatened by the disease because it was always a threat "depending on who you are, where you are, and where you live."

In the past, when people asked Fauci to describe a potential disease that he feared the most, he said that he often described it as something that was an entirely new respiratory infection that probably jumped from an animal and had a very high degree of transmissibility. .

The world has seen outbreaks that have at least some of those characteristics, he said, but Covid-19 had all of those characteristics combined.

"Now we have something that turned out to be my worst nightmare," said Fauci. "In the four month period, it has devastated the world."

