Updates from around the world.

The French government will lift travel restrictions due to coronaviruses at its European internal borders on June 15, Interior Minister Christophe Castaner and Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in a joint statement released on Friday.

Starting Monday, people from the member states of the European Union, as well as Andorra, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Monaco, Norway, San Marino, Switzerland and the Vatican, will be able to enter French territory without restrictions.

"People from countries in the European area are also exempt from quarantine upon arrival in France," the statement said. "However, the reciprocal restriction measures will continue to apply at the borders with Spain and the United Kingdom."

France will maintain reciprocal restrictions with Spain until June 21, including a 14-day quarantine for all passengers arriving by air. Travelers arriving in France from the UK will no longer be subject to entry restrictions from June 15, but must observe a 14-day quarantine upon arrival.

France will also move towards the gradual reopening of its external borders in the Schengen zone starting July 1, according to the statement.

"This opening will be carried out in a progressive and differentiated way, depending on the health situation of the different third countries, and in accordance with the procedures that will be adopted at the European level by then," the statement said.

France will also give priority to visa applications and residence permits for international students.

"Given the challenges of university appeal, international students will be allowed, whatever their country of origin, to come to France and the conditions of their arrival will be facilitated," the statement added.