Updates from around the world.

Weeks after lifting orders to stay home, some US states USA They are seeing a record number of Covid-19 hospitalizations as thousands of Americans become infected every day.

As of Saturday, coronavirus cases continued to rise in at least 18 states, several of which recorded record or near-record levels.

The following map shows how the states' coronavirus numbers last week compare to the previous week.

Remember: Some states may see their number of new cases increase simply because they are evaluating more people.

Increase in hospitalizations: On Monday, Texas reported its highest number of Covid-19 hospitalizations. At least 2,326 people have been hospitalized. There have been at least 89,108 Covid-19 cases, and at least 1,983 deaths in the state.

The model predicts more deaths: And a closely watched coronavirus model that predicts Covid-19 deaths now predicts there will be more than 201,000 deaths in the United States by October 1.

Last week, the model, from the University of Washington Institute for Health Measurement and Assessment, predicted 170,000 deaths for this same time period. The model was often cited by the White House at the beginning of the pandemic and is one of 19 models currently featured on the website of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. USA

As of today, the model projects that 201,129 people will die of Covid-19 in the US. USA Before October 1, with a possible range of 171,551 to 269,395 deaths.

Trump's evidence claims: The model comes when President Donald Trump said Monday that if they stopped getting a coronavirus test, they would have no case.

"If you don't try, you have no case," he said. "If we stopped testing right now, we would have very few cases, if any. But we do."