Updates from around the world.

Erika Crisp was one of 16 friends who tested positive for coronavirus after a night in a recently reopened Florida bar.

She told CNN's Chris Cuomo that she now regrets her decision to go out that night. "At that time it was more 'out of sight, out of mind', we had not met anyone who had it personally, Governor, Mayor, everyone says it's fine, we went out and it's the birthday of a Friend, it was a mistake, "Crisp said.

"I feel silly, it's too soon, we clearly got sick almost immediately, in a matter of days."

Kat Layton echoed Crisp's sentiments, and says she hopes her story serves as a warning to others who may be eager to return to a crowded bar.

“My experience is definitely regrettable. We feel silly, standing in front of those people, we knew we were putting pressure on him, "Layton said," We want to raise awareness and get ahead, we want to tell people that they really aren't ready for what we think they were ready for, it's too soon. "

Dara Sweat told Cuomo that she was nervous when her friends' text messages started piling up.

"I was a little scared and nervous, and getting the text messages that my friends were just" boom, positive, boom, positive, boom, positive, back to back, it was overwhelming, "she said.