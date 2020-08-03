UPenn received $ 3M from mysterious CCP-linked businessman

The University of Pennsylvania recently received $ 3 million from a company that is reportedly owned by a businessman linked to the Chinese Communist Party, according to a report.

Philadelphia school spokesman Stephen McCarthy told the Washington Free Beacon that the cash came from a Chinese citizen named Xin Zhou, who McCarthy said was a "big customer" of UPenn's business school. But the newspaper said it actually came from Shanghai real estate developer Xu Xeuqing, who has no connection to the university.

The funds flowed through Hong Kong-registered Nice Famous Corporation Limited, which Xu reportedly owns.

The Beacon reports that UPenn has received $ 61 million "in gifts and contracts" from China from March 2017 to the end of 2019.

The Trump administration has taken recent steps against Chinese influence at American universities, including banning graduate students with ties to the Chinese military from studying in the US The State Department says China has used students to steal technical information. .

According to Free Beacon, Xu faced corruption charges in 2011. He allegedly bribed a Shanghai official with a Cartier watch. The recipient was sentenced to life in prison, but Xu was not charged with any crime.

Michael Sobolik, a China expert on the United States Foreign Policy Council, told Free Beacon that Xu's non-impeachment involves close ties to the Chinese Communist Party.

"The fact that Xu escaped prosecution at the Tao Xiaoxing trial, and especially his survival from Xi Jinping's 'anti-corruption campaign', suggests that Xu may have connections to the Party," Sobolik said.

UPenn has reportedly seen an increase in Chinese donations in recent years.

The United States and China are in an increasingly bitter confrontation, including the Chinese hoax about the first data on COVID-19 before it spreads abroad, and in response to China removing political autonomy in Hong Kong. On Friday, Trump said he will ban the popular Chinese-owned social media network TikTok.