UPGRADE, Leigh Whannell's sci-fi action thriller, is getting a series of sequels! – Newsdio

Damn heat! Leigh WhannellThe sci-fi thriller Blumhouse 2018 Enhance is getting a series of sequels! I loved the first movie and was hoping to see a sequel one day, so the fact that we have that sequel in series form is pretty cool.

The series is being co-created and executive produced by Whannell and Tim Walsh (Treadstone) who will serve as showrunner. Whannell, who recently ran the Blumhouse home The invisible man, is configured to lead.

The film's story follows Gray Trace (Logan Marshall-Green), who is paralyzed after a brutal assault and his wife was killed. A billionaire inventor offers Trace a cure, an artificial intelligence implant called STEM that will improve his body. Now able to walk, Gray discovers that he also has superhuman strength and agility, abilities he uses to seek revenge against the thugs who destroyed his life.

The Upgrade series begins "a few years after the events of the film and expands the universe with an evolved version of STEM and a new host, envisioning a world in which the government reuses STEM to help curb criminal activity."

Blumhouse Television and UCP are collaborating on the adaptation, and a writers' room has been created for the series. Whannell and Walsh are joined by writer-producers. Krystal Ziv Houghton and James Roland, who directed the second season of the Blumhouse TV horror series USA Network The purge.

I can't wait to see what comes from this series!

