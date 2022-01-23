If you’re a fan of sci-fi, then you’re going to love Upload Season 2! The new season is even better than the first, and it’s sure to keep you entertained for hours on end. So what’s it about? Upload takes place in a future world where people can transfer their consciousness into the digital afterlife. When the show’s main character, Nathan Brown, discovers that his ex enters the afterlife, he comes into an awkward situation. But this decision sets off a chain of events that will change Nathan forever. If you’re looking for an edge-of-your-seat thriller, Upload is definitely worth watching!

What’s the good news??

Prime Video has just announced an official premiere date of March 11 for their satirical sci-fi comedy series, Upload. Yes, you heard it absolutely right. Season 2 will follow Nathan’s awkward situation when his ex enters the afterlife. Upload’s second season will consist of seven 30-minute episodes.

What will season 2 of Upload bring?

Now that Amazon has announced the release date of Upload season 2 we can expect the trailer anytime now. Till then read out the official synopsis for Upload’s second season below: “In Upload Season Two, Nathan is at a crossroads in his (after) life… his ex-girlfriend Ingrid has unexpectedly arrived at Lakeview hoping to strengthen their relationship, but his heart still secretly yearns for his customer service angel Nora. Meanwhile, Nora is off the grid and involved with the anti-tech rebel group “The Ludd’s.” Season Two is packed with new near-future concepts, including Lakeview’s newest in-app digital baby program called, “prototype,” and other satirical glimpses of the technological advances and headaches to come.”

Who will we see in season 2?

The series is going to have back Robbie Amell as Nathan. In season 2 we will also see Andy Allo, Allegra Edwards, Zainab Johnson, Kevin Bigley, and Josh Banday. Season 2 will be a great watch as we will get to see a love triangle between Nathan, his customer service “Angel” Nora (who is involved with the rebel group The Ludd’s), and his controlling girlfriend, Ingrid. Be patient because the latest instalment is going to be a bang.

Critical reviews on Upload Season 1

Season 1 reviews were generally positive. Upload Season has been described as a “smart, gripping, and timely” series that is “relevant to our modern world.” On Rotten Tomatoes, the first season has an approval rating of 88% with an average score of 6.9 out of 10 based on reviews from 56 critics. The website’s critical consensus is, “Though Upload at times suffers from tonal overload, witty writing and a winsome cast make it an afterlife worth living.” The show has also been praised for its diverse cast and the ways in which it handles sensitive topics like technology addiction and mental health. Upload tackles these issues in a way that is respectful and realistic without being preachy or overdramatic.

Consider this a digital life extension. #UploadTV will return for Season 2. pic.twitter.com/FiaA1naZ3s — Upload (@UploadOnPrime) May 8, 2020

What to expect from Upload Season?

If you’re looking for a thought-provoking show with high production values, Upload is definitely worth your time. The second season promises to be even more exciting and topical than the first. Ingrid’s backstory will be revealed, and we’ll get to see more of the Ludds’ world. Be sure to catch Upload season 2 when it returns on March 11! Upload Season two picks up right where the first left off, with protagonist Nathan (played by Robbie Amell) struggling to adjust to life after being uploaded into a computer simulation.

The takeaway from the Upload series

Upload Season explores some of the ethical questions raised by new technologies. What happens when people can no longer differentiate between what’s real and what’s not? How do we deal with the guilt of harming others in order to survive? These are just a few of the questions Upload Season asks us to consider. We can’t wait for Upload Season to return so that we can see how Nathan deals with these challenges. In the meantime, be sure to check out the first season on Netflix!”