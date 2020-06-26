Upper House Republican sounds alarm

** Do you want FOX News Halftime Report in your inbox every day? Sign up here.** **

On the list: House Republican sounds alarmed – Biden says he would make masks mandatory – Trump returns to Florida when seniors launch into Biden – White House weighs in on new massive testing effort – Hot copy

REPUBLICAN SOUNDS ALARM OF THE SUPERIOR HOUSE

WaPo: “Leader of the minority of the house Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) He acknowledged concerns on Friday that President TrumpFalling popularity could hurt Republican chances in key races to keep the majority of the party in the Senate. McCarthy, speaking during a television interview, was quick to add that he believes Trump will ultimately prevail against the alleged Democratic candidate. Joe Biden and that prospects would improve for Republicans once the campaign has a more complete picture. "If the election was today, yes, you are concerned," McCarthy said during an appearance on Fox News. ‘Can we do better? If we can. & # 39; However, the sincere public admission of the high-ranking House Republican was notable at a time when the party is increasingly concerned about the possibility of not only losing the White House but also that Democrats win the control of both chambers of government. Congress."

Trump loses second term targets – WaPo: "For the second time in two weeks, President Trump joined his friend Sean Hannity for a televised conversation on Thursday. Near the end of the discussion, the Fox News presenter offered Trump the opportunity to summarize his reelection speech. "What is at stake in these elections when comparing and contrasting?" Hannity asked. "And what is it, what are your top priority elements for a second term?" … "Well, one of the things that will be really cool," Trump replied. "You know, the word 'experience' is still good. I always say that talent is more important than experience. I've always said that. But the word 'experience' is a very important word. It's a … a very important meaning. I never did this before, "he continued. …" Now I know everyone, "he said." And I have great people in the administration … ".

Administration Supports Reduction of ObamaCare Coverage for Millions – WSJ: "The Trump administration urged the Supreme Court to invalidate the Affordable Care Act in a legal report released Thursday … The administration's continued support to overthrow the ACA is a political gamble as the Unemployment claims stabilize around a record high of about 20 million due to the pandemic Democrats, including suspected Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, are trying to portray President Trump as a danger to health coverage at one point where more than 120,000 people have died from coronavirus … A decision that invalidates the ACA would be a shock to the US health system Not only would it end coverage for the 11.4 million people who signed up for insurance for this year, it would also stop the expansion of Medicaid that covers more than 12 million people. Insurers could again deny people's health coverage or charge pr Higher rates for consumers with pre-existing conditions … Mr. Trump has repeatedly promised to launch a new and better health plan, but he has not. "

Half of voters strongly disapprove NPR: “After weeks of protests against police brutality and racism, and amid a spike in coronavirus cases, the number of voters who disapprove of the work President Trump is doing is at its highest point, a new NPR / PBS NewsHour / Marist Survey finds. Trump's approval rating stands at just 40% overall, while a record 58% disapproves. Additionally, a whopping 49% of voters "strongly disapprove" of the work Trump is doing. That kind of disapproving intensity is a record never seen before for this president or any other past. In the general election showdown, former Vice President Joe Biden leads Trump by 8 percentage points, from 52% to 44%. That is a considerable margin, and it is especially important that Biden is above, not just reaching, 50%. But it is not as broad an advantage for Biden as other polls have recently found. "

Cancel weekend trip to New Jersey country club – Fox News: “President Trump canceled his weekend trip to Bedminster, New Jersey on Friday after the state imposed a mandatory 14-day quarantine for people traveling to the region from states that see an increase in positive cases of COVID-19. The president was scheduled to leave Washington D.C. for the Trump National Gold Club in Bedminster on Friday afternoon, but the White House announced that the trip had been canceled. It is unclear, at this point, exactly why the president's plans changed. Trump considers himself "essential" and is not subject to quarantine recommendations. When asked if the cancellation was related to New Jersey's new travel restrictions, the White House spokesman Judd Deere He told Fox News: "It has nothing to do with it."

Noonan: "The week that went south for Trump" WSJ: “Something changed this month. Donald Trump's grip on history has loosened and may be breaking. In some new way, its limitations are seen and recognized, and at a time when people are concerned about the continuity of their country and their own ability to continue within it. It has not been the same as multiple crises. Good or bad news, rarely does any situation improve. And everyone knows it. … His long-term political neglect has been his failure — with a booming economy, without unemployment, and without hot wars — to generate his support beyond 40% of the country. He failed because he becomes obsessed with his base and thinks he has to feed and oil himself with the entertainment that alienates others. But his base, who always understood that he was a showman, wanted stability and seriousness in these crises, because they have an idea of ​​the implications of things. He does not understand his own basis. I've never seen that in national politics. "

THE REGULATION: ONCE ONCE …

“In the temperate season of peace, with minds unoccupied by other subjects, they spent many months in cold, uninterrupted and daily consultations; and finally, without having been impressed by power, nor influenced by any passion except love for their country, they presented and recommended to the people the plan produced by their joint and very unanimous councils. "- John Jay, Federalist No. 2

WAITING TIME: E.T. HOME PHONE?

Atlantic: “For about four days, the radio waves would arrive randomly. Then for the next 12, nothing. Then another four days of random pulses. Followed by another 12 days of silence. The pattern, the well-defined changes from frenzy to stillness and vice versa, persisted like clockwork for over a year. Dongzi Li, a doctoral student at the University of Toronto, began tracking these signals in 2019. He works on a Canadian-led project, CHIME, which studies astrophysical phenomena called fast radio bursts. These invisible flashes, known as FRB for short, hit Earth from all directions in space. They appear without warning and blink for a few milliseconds, matching the glow of entire galaxies. Astronomers don't know what makes them, only that they can travel millions, even billions, of years from their sources before communicating with us. In the last decade, astronomers managed to detect about 100 of them before they disappeared. "

MARKER

NATIONAL AVERAGE FROM HEAD TO HEAD

Triumph: 39.4 percent

Biden: 49.6 percent

Lead size: Biden for 10.2 points

Change for a week: Biden ↓ 1 point; Trump ↓ 1.6 points

(The average includes: NPR / PBS / Marista: Trump 44% – Biden 52%; CNBC: Trump 38% – Biden 47%; NYT / Sienna: Trump 36% – Biden 50%; Fox News: Trump 38% – Biden 50%; Quinnipiac University: Trump 41% – Biden 49%.)

BATTLE POWER RANGES

(270 electoral votes necessary to win)

Launching: (103 electoral votes): Wisconsin (10), Ohio (18), Florida (29), Arizona (11), Pennsylvania (20), North Carolina (15)

Read R / Probable R: (186 electoral votes)

Read D / Probable D: (249 electoral votes)

(Complete ranking here.)

TRUMP WORK PERFORMANCE

Average approval: 41.4 percent

Average disapproval: 55 percent

Net score: -13.6 points

Change for a week: ↓ 0.8 points

(The average includes: NPR / PBS / Marist: 41% approve – 57% disapprove; CNBC: 39% approve – 52% disapprove; NYT / Siena: 41% approve – 56% disapprove; Fox News: 44% approve – 55% disapprove; Quinnipiac University: 42% approve – 55% disapprove.)

BIDEN SAYS I WOULD MAKE MANDATORY MASKS

Fox News: "Presumptive Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden He said Thursday that he would use federal power to require Americans to wear face masks in public, a move that would mark significant intervention by the federal government and could see considerable setback from states. Biden made the comments in an interview with CBS affiliate KDKA, in which he discussed what he believes should be done to reopen the country from the closure of the coronavirus. He said he wants to see more use of masks. ‘The only thing we know is that these masks make a big difference. He would insist that everyone in public wear that mask, "he said." Anyone who reopens would have to make sure they went into a business that had masks. "The interviewer asked if he would use" federal leverage "to demand the use of masks. : "Yes, I would do it from an executive point of view, yes" I would, "he said, to which the interviewer asked if he would later demand to wear a mask."

Voters aren't done with Biden's veepstakes, race isn't a factor – NYT: "Joseph R. Biden Jr. appears to face limited political pressure from voters on who to choose as his running mate, with no emerging competitor as a clear favorite and the vast majority of people say race shouldn't be a factor in his decision, according to surveys conducted by The New York Times and Siena College. … In the Times poll, four out of five registered voters said race should not be a factor in selecting Mr. Biden's running mate. That group included three-quarters of the surveyed black voters and more than 8 in 10 white and Hispanic voters. About a fifth of black voters said they would like to see Biden choose a black running mate. The largest group with that preference were very liberal voters, at 37 percent; 27 percent of voters with graduate degrees said the same. The survey asked respondents if they thought that Mr. Biden should choose a black or white partner or if race should not be a factor. "

TRIP WAY OF RETURN IN FLORIDA AS A BIGGER SCREW BY BIDEN

Fox News: "Voters Think Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden Is Better Prepared To Handle The Day's Problems, Expanding His Leadership Over The President Donald Trump on the battlefield of the state of Florida. Biden beats Trump by 9 points, 49-40 percent, in a Fox News poll of registered voters in Florida. That's a 3-point increase in April (46-43 percent). Among those "extremely" motivated to vote, Biden's advantage grows to 11 points (53-42 percent). In 2016, Trump received 49 percent of the vote, winning the Sunshine State by one point. The former vice president owes his advantage to the support of Hispanics (+17 points), women (+18 points) and Millennials born between 1981 and 1996 (+30). "

Texas undecided sour with Trump – Fox News: “Texas is a shock, as Democrat Joe Biden outscores President Donald Trump by one percentage point, 45-44 percent, in a new Fox News poll of registered voters in Texas. Ten percent is at stake, and this small subset of voters is more likely to disapprove than approve of Trump's job performance by 52-34 percent. The good news for Trump: He exceeds Biden by 51-45 percent among the "extremely" motivated to vote in the election. Trump cornered the Lone Star State for 9 points in 2016 (52 percent vs. Hillary clinton"43 percent), and has been in the Republican column in all presidential elections since 1980."

Trump and Tillis in tough re-election offers in Tar Heel state – Fox News: "President Donald Trump follows Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden by a 47-45 percent margin, according to a Fox News poll of registered voters in North Carolina. That 2-point edge is within the survey sampling margin of error. Trump beat Hillary Clinton by almost four points in North Carolina in 2016. If the elections are finally about the economy, that should help Trump. By a 9-point margin, voters for Tar Heel think it would do a better job than Biden to manage it. When it comes to race relations, Biden has a 13-point lead over the president. … Currently, (Sen. Thom Tillis) is 2 points from the Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham, 39-37 percent. Six percent of voters endorse a third-party candidate, and another 15 percent are undecided. "

Not so rosy for Trump: Georgia dead heat – Fox News: “Democrat Joe Biden is less preferred than President Donald Trump in a new Fox News poll of registered voters in Georgia. Neither candidate receives majority support in the direct presidential showdown, with Biden getting 47 percent versus Trump's 45 percent. Biden's 2-point lead is within the poll's margin of error, and nearly one in ten voters is up for grabs. More Republicans (71 percent) than Democrats (65 percent) feel "extremely" motivated to vote this fall. That places Trump (49 percent) over Biden (47 percent) by 2 points when the race narrows to "extremely motivated" voters. Trump won Georgia by 5 points in 2016, beating Hillary Clinton by a 51-46 percent margin. "

THE WHITE HOUSE WEIGHS A NEW MASS TEST EFFORT

WaPo: “The Trump administration is evaluating a new testing strategy as coronavirus cases increase: testing groups of people together. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (said) that health officials are having & # 39; intense discussions & # 39; on what is known as a & # 39; group test & # 39 ;. The idea is that by analyzing samples from many people together, officials could screen more people with fewer resources AND those who are infected could be found and isolated more quickly. Group testing would allow officials to launch a much larger network to find cases faster. It would represent a dramatic change from how coronavirus testing is currently being conducted in the United States, but one that may be much-needed as the virus's hot spots worsen and new ones appear. "Something is not working," Fauci said of the current approach. "I mean, you can make all the diagrams you want, but something doesn't work."

Abbott slammed partial reopening – Texas Tribune: “Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday he took his most drastic action so far to respond to the surge in coronavirus after the reopening in Texas, closing bars and reducing restaurant capacity to 50%. It also closed rafting trips and banned outdoor gatherings of more than 100 people unless approved by local officials. "Right now, it is clear that the increase in cases is largely due to certain types of activities, including Texans who congregate in bars," Abbott said in a press release. "The actions in this executive order are essential to our mission to quickly contain this virus and protect public health." Bars must close at noon on Friday, and the reduction in restaurant capacity will take effect on Monday. Before Abbott's announcement on Friday, bars could operate at 50% of capacity and restaurants at 75% of capacity. "

The Republican Senate Party is concerned and scorns Pence's efforts to placate – Politician: “As coronavirus cases increase across the country, President Donald Trump and his top officials say everything is under control. But Senate Republicans are pressing them to show some urgency. The latest outbreaks are also reshaping the Republican Party's political and legislative strategy, and Republicans plan to focus more on health care in the upcoming coronavirus relief bill. And they're showing rare frustration in the Trump administration over their decision to shut down federally-backed test sites. … Meanwhile, Trump continues to minimize the impact of the virus, questioning the value of trying and ridiculing the idea of ​​wearing a mask despite holding large-scale campaign rallies. But wearing masks has become virtually ubiquitous among Republican senators, and some now urge Trump to set an example by wearing a face covering, which medical experts say helps slow the spread of the virus. "

Barr Escalates Warnings About Mass Fraud On Mail Ballots – NBC News: "Attorney General William Barr On Thursday, he expressed concern that expanding the mail vote could lead to widespread fraud, but admitted he had no evidence to back up his claims. In an interview with NPR, Barr was asked if he believes a choice made primarily by mail can be safe. ‘Personally, no. I mean, we just mailed checks under this program. And what is that? I heard something like 20 percent or something was misdirected, "Barr said, referring to stimulus checks sent in by the federal government as part of a coronavirus relief package. Barr said he believes the same thing can happen with mail-in ballots. "I know things can happen like this," he said. 'Because I know people move, a very high percentage in the United States, people move all the time. And I also know that you can get things out easily from mailboxes. "

CONGRESS ASSOCIATED BY PARTITISM WILL ESTABLISH IN POLICY

Politician: “As the United States faces its biggest civil rights crisis in decades, Congress is ready to do nothing. Again. What could have been a scorching and introspective moment when America's political leaders helped establish a new national agreement on race and the role of the police in society turned into a frenzy of political stances, campaign slogans, and ugly partisan fights. The House of Representatives passed a police reform bill Thursday that would ban strangulation, end the use of "do not hit" orders, create a national registry for officers accused of misconduct, and facilitate prosecution of police officers. officers. However, Democrats garnered only a few Republican votes, ensuring that the proposal has no chance of running in the Senate. And the Senate can't even agree to start a debate on a police reform bill, with Democrats blocking efforts to accept a proposal drafted by the senator. Tim Scott (S.C.), one of the two black Republicans on Capitol Hill. "

AUDIBLE: FROM BAYOU TO GLACIERS

"(Joe Biden) is not a very resourceful type of person, and I don't think people are looking for a resourceful president." I said in an exaggerated way before, I don't care. Collect Sarah Palin. I will also be for her. I just want to win this thing. "- Democratic strategist James Carville talking to MSNBC.

ANY SUNDAY

Of the bleaches

"I am not a fan of stripping the police of qualified immunity. However, if that is what most Americans want, I will accept it. If this is the future of our country, I think we should not single out the police. Immunity Skilled should be stripped of all local, state and federal government employees. This list should include politicians, teachers and professors from all public and private schools and universities. " – Jim Hain, Omaha, Neb.

(Ed. Note: We must first be clear about what we are talking about when we say "qualified immunity." It is a legal doctrine that, by virtue of a 1982 Supreme Court decision, protects officers from lawsuits unless they knowingly violate the legal and constitutional rights of a suspect. Over time, the courts have made it increasingly difficult to sue police officers for misconduct on the job. However, there is evidence that doctrine is changing. This month, the high court rejected an appeal from an innocent Idaho woman whose local police destroyed with tear gas grenades, but the number of cases addressing police misconduct is increasing. After almost 40 years, there is increasing pressure to revisit the doctrine. The original intention of the doctrine, as it was formed in the middle of the last century, was to prevent harassing plaintiffs from basically breaking jurisdictions with frivolous lawsuits. Such protections are likely to remain for the police and all public officials, but what is likely to change are the ways in which the protections are widely applied by the courts in connection with police misconduct.)

“Your main analysis of June 25 is what I have been saying for months! Thanks for saying it much more lucidly than ever. Be careful who you choose the DNC to run for as a vice president. (S) he could very well be the next president! ”- Tom Scherer, Udonthani, Thailand

(Ed. Note: I note that the President has scrapped his plans for a weekend at his New Jersey country club. Is this a sign that the ship is turning or just another zigzag? And if you are trying to control yourself and your campaign, can you stay? The answers to those questions can decide whether it is a campaign or a boat race and whether Republicans are top-down as they were in 1958.)

“I appreciate and value your comments and opinions every day. I also appreciate his links to Judge Napolitano, specifically the Thursday link that nominally addressed the "statues protest", but which was powerful and changed perspective, in his forceful assessment of what he called the "afterlife of slavery." . Can we ever muster the political and social will to address and redress the economic punishment inflicted on African Americans over the past four centuries? I would argue that an aggressive and reformed inheritance tax (one with reasonable and modest exemptions to protect heirs) could be applied … to transfer wealth from a small number of citizens to a much larger number of citizens. I acknowledge that this defeats the expectation interests of a small number of & # 39; innocent & # 39 ;. However, I think this could remove a major objection from most citizens (and the argument that they should not be taxed / punished for the sins of their ancestors). favor a disadvantaged group of contemporaries). I do not pretend to understand how the funds would be applied fairly or effectively to repair economic errors. However, I believe that a dedicated source of funds raised over a few generations may be sufficient to provide equitable relief and balance the economic scales. ” – Dennis Cline, Purcellville, Va.

(Ed. Note: Many others share your view, Mr. Cline, on ways to address injustices of the past without acting unfairly now. On a practical basis, I warn you that those families in possession of great fortunes have long ago discovered creative ways to avoid inheritance taxes through foundations, trusts, etc. The shot would have to be quite forceful and quite aggressive. Then come questions about qualifications for benefits. Should someone who recently emigrated from Africa get the same share as an American descendant of slaves? Should the percentage of enslaved ancestors be decisive in granting benefits? Or should we go back to Jim Crow standards and base it on an individual's complexion? It gets pretty ugly pretty fast. However, setting aside the scheme that would be used to implement repairs, I am concerned with the approach on this as a matter of relief. Slavery and then Jim Crow used the force of the law to deny human beings not only the opportunity to accumulate wealth, but also to receive a quality education and enjoy other public goods, from the advance in the army to the minor leagues. , summer work programs and swimming lessons. Legal discrimination based on race was followed with an attempt at remedy under presidents Lyndon Johnson and Richard Nixon seeking to remedy issues of wealth accumulation and denial of public goods through massive new federal public spending and welfare programs. The results have been mixed at best. The numbers in America's black middle class they are grim. A stable place in the middle class means not only money, but also families and lasting institutions that can perpetuate generational advantages. Unfortunately, the same problems seriously affect white working class communities. While a wealthy elite, an increasingly diverse one, drifts away from the group thanks to the advantages of stable communities, strong institutions, and an achievement-oriented culture, the poorest Americans lag behind in places with weak institutions, high crime, addiction rampant and massive despair. This is compounded by surveillance that too often becomes a source of income in poor places. Fines, forfeiture of assets, and general inconvenience become a de facto tax for poor people, especially poor black people. The two Americas are different in wealth, yes, but what is more damaging, they are different in access to the things that make the advantages sustainable. We have, like Charles Murray put it on, take it apart. Dumping money on those problems will not solve them. I'm not saying that it is not due to the descendants of slaves because of the slavery of their ancestors, but I do say that the problems facing the United States today are much more cultural and institutional than money. Money can be a tool to tackle these problems, but only a tool.)

HOT COPY

Detroit Free Press: “People are getting creative when it comes to staying safe from COVID-19 and has caused at least one Michigan library to issue a public warning: stop microwave cooking. A burned book was returned to the Kent District Library after being damaged in a microwave. Don't microwave anything, library officials say. Library books have metal on the Radio Frequency Safety Identification (RFID) tags found inside the book. When the metal entered the microwave, a hole was made in the lid. "I don't know if it was something they saw on the news, they thought maybe the heat would kill COVID-19," he said. Elizabeth Guarino-Kozlowicz, regional manager of the Kent District Library. … In addition, USA TODAY answered public questions about facial mask sterilization and one query was about microwave masks. Experts recommend not using microwave masks, as metal is often found inside masks, just like library books. "

AND NOW, A WORD FROM CHARLES …

"The strangest thing about the current national tobacco crusade is not its frenzy, our culture lives from one frenzy to the next, but its selectivity." – Charles Krauthammer (1950-2018) writing in Time magazine on June 24, 2001.

