Urban Outfitters owner dismisses policy that allegedly led to racial discrimination against shoppers

"We have been told that this policy was misused," URBN said in an emailed statement. "We are deeply saddened and disturbed by the reports of racial profiling in our stores, and we apologize profusely to each and every customer who felt unwelcome."
In addition to removing keywords, URBN said it would require a third-party review of store practices, make diversity training mandatory for associates and managers, and increase recruitment at historically black colleges and universities.
In recent years, URBN has been the subject of controversy due to some products sold in its stores.
In 2014, Urban Outfitters released a "vintage sun-faded vintage" Kent State sweatshirt after public criticism that the red spots looked like blood splatters. Kent State was the scene of a 1970 incident in which four unarmed students were shot dead by police during a protest in the Vietnam War.