Urban Outfitters owner dismisses policy that allegedly led to racial discrimination against shoppers

URBN ( URBN ) He says he previously used a theft prevention policy that instructed workers to identify potential shoplifters using keywords like "Nick," "Nicky," and "Nicole."

But employees reportedly targeted the keywords largely to people of color in stores, according to a Buzzfeed News report.

"We have been told that this policy was misused," URBN said in an emailed statement. "We are deeply saddened and disturbed by the reports of racial profiling in our stores, and we apologize profusely to each and every customer who felt unwelcome."

In addition to removing keywords, URBN said it would require a third-party review of store practices, make diversity training mandatory for associates and managers, and increase recruitment at historically black colleges and universities.