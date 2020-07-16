US advisory group recommends against adding sugar to babies as it addresses feeding tips from birth to age 2 for the first time

"This report continues the traditional emphasis on people 2 years of age and older and, for the first time, expands to reflect the growing body of evidence on proper nutrition in the early stages of life," the report said.

"Nutritional exposures during the first 1,000 days of life not only contribute to long-term health, but also help shape taste preferences and food choices."

Released on Wednesday, these final recommendations are forwarded to the US Department of Health and Human Services and the US Department of Agriculture, which use them to create the final 2020 to 2025 dietary guidelines that dictate much of what Americans will eat in the next five years.

The advisory group's recommendations "are hugely influential," said nutrition researcher Marion Nestle, author of numerous books on food policy and marketing, including "2015 Soda Policy: Drink Big Sodas (and Win)."

"They govern food assistance programs, influence the marketing of the food industry, and also influence actual guidelines and food advice for the public," Nestlé said.

So how did this committee fare, considering all the challenges of a short period of time, the logistics of Covid-19 and the need to add recommendations for the first two years of life?

"This is an impressive, robust and conservative review of existing science, highly consistent with previous Dietary Guidelines, but with stronger recommendations," Nestlé said.

"At first, I was concerned that committee members might be very biased in favor of the interests of the food industry," he added. "If they were, such biases would not appear in the final report." I think this committee deserves much praise for producing a report of this quality in these circumstances. "

No added sugars

A key message in the 2020 Baby Recommendations: No amount of added sugar is right for a baby's development.

"Avoid foods and drinks with added sugars for the first 2 years of life," the committee stated. "The energy in such products is likely to displace the energy in nutrient-rich foods, increasing the risk of nutrient insufficiency.

"Additionally, consumption of sugary drinks is linked to an increased risk of being overweight or obese."

Added sugars are used in processed foods and sweetened beverages, and differ from natural sugars that are part of a fruit or glass of milk.

"All apples and oranges contain sugar, but they also provide fiber and general nutrition," said pediatrician Dr. Steven Abrams, chairman of the nutrition committee for the American Academy of Pediatrics.

"Breast milk contains sugar," Abrams said, but it is packed with components that boost the immune system and fight infection, and is the perfect combination of fats, proteins, carbohydrates and vitamins for a baby's needs.

However, while 100% fruit juice may appear to offer the same nutritional benefit as whole fruit, it actually does not, according to the AAP.

"Fruit juice, especially for children in the first year of life, is a source of sugar without many nutritional benefits," said Abrams. "So this should always be avoided."

Then, between 1 and 3 years of age, children should drink no more than 4 ounces per day of 100% natural fruit juice, suggests the AAP.

The committee found that "almost 70 percent of the added sugar intake comes from five food categories: sugary drinks, desserts and sweet snacks, coffee and tea (with their additions), sweets and sugars, and cereals and bars for the breakfast".

On a food label, added sugars may include "brown sugar, corn sweetener, corn syrup, dextrose, fructose, glucose, high-fructose corn syrup, honey, lactose, malt syrup, maltose, molasses, sugar in crude and sucrose, "according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Parents should avoid added sugar in a child's diet, the committee recommends, due to the strong link to childhood obesity and future chronic health conditions.

However, previous research has found that, on average, babies consume one teaspoon of added sugar per day, while young children consume approximately 6 teaspoons per day.

"Nutritional exposures in early life have emerged as an etiologic risk factor associated with the risk of chronic disease in adulthood," the report said.

"Every bite is important, which I think is a really good motto," said Abrams, who heads the Dell Pediatric Research Institute at the University of Texas at Austin. "I really like it because it reminds you that what you're feeding the baby really makes a difference."

What about older children and adults? The committee reduced the recommended amount of added sugar from 10% of daily calories to 6%, for an adult on a 2,000-calorie-per-day diet, meaning less than 120 calories must come from added sugar each day.

To put this in perspective, a can of sugar-sweetened soda is approximately 150 calories.

The chest is the best

Breast milk contains healthy micronutrients important to a baby's development that, for the most part, can be influenced by a woman's diet and the use of supplements.

"The strongest evidence found was that breastfeeding can reduce the risk of overweight or obesity, type 1 diabetes and asthma, compared to never breastfeeding," the committee found.

In its working draft, the committee found that rapid weight gain was more likely among formula-fed infants than breastfed infants, possibly due to increased formula protein intake or caregiver overfeeding so as not to "waste" foods.

Do not start the first baby foods before 4 months of age, the committee said. Research shows that doing so is associated with an increased risk of obesity at ages 2 to 12. This seemed to be especially true for formula-fed babies, as they may not be able to regulate their "fullness" feelings, as well as breastfed babies.

The committee also encouraged women to adhere more closely to healthy eating recommendations before and during pregnancy.

"Although the diets of pregnant or lactating women are higher in the key food groups, they are still below recommendations," the report said. "The risk of chronic disease begins early in life, with significant consequences for the health of the fetus based on the mother's dietary intake and subsequent feeding behaviors in infancy and early childhood."

Eating omega-3 fatty acid rich fish is a key benefit for both pregnant women and newborns, the committee found. It may be related to a lower risk of gestational diabetes and hypertensive disorders during pregnancy, while reducing the risk of preterm delivery.

Eating at least 8 to 12 ounces each week of a variety of high-omega-3, low-methylmercury seafood, such as crab, oysters, salmon, sardines, scallops, shrimp, squid, and tilapia, can also boost cognitive development. and Development of language and communication in children.

Vitamin D, iron, zinc and allergies.

Possible areas of nutritional concern in a baby's development revolve around iron, zinc, and vitamin D. Because breast milk does not contain adequate amounts of vitamin D unless the mother is supplementing at high levels, the committee followed AAP guidelines: Fully and partially breastfeed. Babies 400 IU of vitamin D from birth until baby is weaned and drinks vitamin D-fortified cow's milk or infant formula.

There is no need to exceed that level, the committee said: "The existing body of evidence does not provide a basis for recommending vitamin D supplementation above 400 IU per day during childhood."

Iron is important for "normal neurological development and immune function," the committee said, adding that studies show that both iron and zinc decrease in infants at six months.

Therefore, parents of breastfed babies should feed foods like meat that are rich in iron and zinc for the second six months of life, or fortify themselves with iron-fortified foods, such as baby cereals.

However, be careful, as too much iron can also be harmful. Babies fed formula can receive a double dose of iron if they also eat cereal. The committee does not recommend baby iron supplements unless they are examined by a doctor and found to be severely deficient.

It is also important to give the baby adequate amounts of polyunsaturated fatty acids, the committee recommended, because of the important role they play in brain development. The key sources are fish, fish oil, vegetable oil, nuts, and seeds.

The committee also found that introducing peanuts and eggs, "in an age-appropriate manner," after 4 months of age, can reduce the risk of allergy to these foods. While the evidence was not as strong for other allergens such as nuts and shellfish, there was also no harm in introducing such potentially allergic foods.

Additional recommendations

Here's a surprise for men who drink: The committee suggests reducing the current guidance for two drinks for men and one drink per day for women.

"The recommended limits for both men and women who drink would be 1 drink per day on days when alcohol is consumed," the report said.

Research has indicated that higher average alcohol consumption is associated with increased risk of all-cause mortality, so "those who don't drink shouldn't start drinking because they believe alcohol would make them healthier."

What is missing from this analysis? The committee did not address the issue of red meat, a major provider of saturated fat in the American diet and a major player in the discussion on food sustainability and environmental impact.

Sodium and salt and their role in the growing epidemic of hypertension and heart disease were also not part of the committee's task. "The report says very little about sodium beyond that it is consumed in excess and people should 'cut back on sodium'," Nestlé said.

The committee did not address consuming water over other beverages for hydration. They also failed to mention the need to limit America's fascination with overly processed foods that lose nutritional value as their shelf life expands.

"Ultraprocessed" is the new way of talking about foods that should not be eaten regularly or in large quantities: tons of evidence have appeared in the past five years, "Nestlé said.

"The word does not appear in the report, except in the references," Nestlé said. "If the committee considered this evidence, it did not explicitly explain it."

Those problems are not addressed, critics say, because the independence of the 2020 Diet Advisory Committee was wiped out by the federal government.

"For the first time in the 40-year history of the Dietary Guidelines, the agencies – USDA and HHS – set the scientific agenda, not the committee," Nestlé said.

While we don't know if the committee would have considered other topics, "sustainability, meat, sodium and ultra-processed foods are the most important nutrition issues these days, and getting the committee's opinion on these topics would have been a great helps, "Nestlé said. .