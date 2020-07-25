US agents enter Chinese consulate in Houston after closing pass deadline







A series of black SUVs, trucks, two white trucks, and a locksmith van entered the property as crowds of observers and news cameras watched from the edge of the diplomatic complex.

US officials who spoke to journalists on Friday said the consulate had been implicated in a fraud investigation at a Texas investigative institution and that Chinese consulate officials "were directly involved in communications with investigators and guided them on what information collect. "

The activities of consulate officials in Houston "are a microcosm, we believe, of a broader network of people in more than 25 cities that the network is supported by consulates here," a Justice Department official said Friday. from the United States. "Consulates have been giving people in that network guidance on how to evade [and] obstruct our investigation. And you can infer from that the ability to assign tasks to that [one] network of associates across the country."

The United States gave China approximately 72 hours to "cease all operations and events" at the Houston facility on Tuesday, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, which called the move an "unprecedented escalation" amid the ongoing tension between the two countries.