US airlines can resume limited flights to China

Four Chinese carriers operated during the pandemic with a reduced schedule of one weekly flight each between the two countries But when Delta and United sought to resume service On June 1, US airlines were blocked by Chinese government regulations, according to the US Department of Transportation. USA
the The Transportation Department announced Monday that it was authorizing, with immediate effect, Chinese airlines to fly four round-trip flights each week between the United States and China. The agency said its decision was prompted by China agreeing to do the same for US airlines.
"We welcome this action by the Chinese government as an important first step to fully restore air travel," the agency said in a statement.
The CAAC has not yet confirmed the development.
An American Airlines spokesman said its flights are scheduled to resume to Beijing and Shanghai in October. Delta and United did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Before the pandemic, airlines in both countries operated around 300 round-trip flights between the United States and China each week.
The air travel dispute reflects growing and broader tensions between Washington and Beijing. Mutual blame for the coronavirus pandemic has threatened to break what was already a fragile truce in trade between the world's largest economies. The two governments have also clashed over China's new national security law for Hong Kong and are locked in an ongoing fight over who controls the technologies of the future.
The US Department of Transportation said Monday that it "will continue to push for the full reinstatement of air passenger transport between the United States and China, in part to allow the repatriation of Chinese students who were unable to fly home due to the shortage. " of flights ".
"As the Chinese government allows more flights by US airlines, it will be up to us," the agency said.
