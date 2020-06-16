US airlines can resume limited flights to China





The three largest US airlines: American airlines ( AAL ) , United airlines ( UAL ) and Delta Airlines ( DAL ) They were all flying to China before the coronavirus pandemic, but demand fell sharply as the outbreak took hold and they finally suspended their flights in February when the United States government imposed travel restrictions.

Four Chinese carriers operated during the pandemic with a reduced schedule of one weekly flight each between the two countries But when Delta and United sought to resume service On June 1, US airlines were blocked by Chinese government regulations, according to the US Department of Transportation. USA

That led the Transportation Department to determine that Beijing was violating a bilateral aviation agreement. The agency said earlier this month that it would effectively ban Chinese flights to the United States starting June 16. The US authorities then withdrew that threat after the Chinese Civil Aviation Administration (CAAC) said it would allow a limited number of flights by the US airlines. .

the The Transportation Department announced Monday that it was authorizing, with immediate effect, Chinese airlines to fly four round-trip flights each week between the United States and China. The agency said its decision was prompted by China agreeing to do the same for US airlines.