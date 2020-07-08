US Army soldier sentenced to life in prison for sexual assault of minors

A 51-year-old US Army soldier was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday for aggravated sexual assault of a minor while on active duty, the Justice Department announced.

Daniel Kemp, the father of Cameron, North Carolina, pleaded guilty last December.

Kemp's wife, Shanynn Kemp, harassed and prevented a witness from speaking to law enforcement officials about the crimes, according to court documents from the guilty plea hearings.

The investigation of the case, presented as part of the Safe Childhood Project, a national initiative to stop pedophilia and child abuse, was led by the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command and the FBI.