US astronauts pack for rare splash return in SpaceX capsule

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – Two American astronauts who are about to make the first comeback in 45 years said Friday they will have ready-to-use bags, if needed.

SpaceX and NASA plan to bring Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken back on Sunday afternoon in the company's Dragon capsule, with the goal of reaching the Gulf of Mexico just off the Florida Panhandle. Flight controllers closely monitor Hurricane Isaias, which is expected to adhere to the east coast of Florida.

Hurley said that if he and Behnken get sick while rocking the waves awaiting recovery, it won't be the first time for a team. Astronauts who returned in the early 1970s from Skylab, NASA's first space station, did not feel well after a dip, Hurley said.

Feeling sick "is what happens with a landing in the water," he said during the crew's final press conference from the International Space Station.

This will be the first SpaceX splash with astronauts on board, ending a two-month test flight that began May 30 at NASA's Kennedy Space Center, the first launch by a crew from the US in nearly a decade. The capsule has been docked at the space station since May 31, allowing Hurley and Behnken to participate in spacewalks and experiments.

Hurley said the emergency and other equipment withdrew on board Dragon, called Endeavor. The launch and meeting were flawless, "so we didn't expect anything different for the dip," he said.

His departure leaves three on board, one American and two Russians.

After the splash, it will take approximately an hour before the capsule is transported by the crane to a SpaceX recovery ship, where the hatch will open and the astronauts will exit. Flight surgeons will be among the dozens of members of the recovery team.

The plan is for the Dragon to undock from the space station on Saturday, a day before the dip. The main objective is on the coast of Panama City, halfway between Tallahassee and Pensacola.

"We will not leave the space station without some good landing opportunities in front of us, good weather," Behnken told reporters. "We could stay here longer. There's more food and I know the space station program has more work than we can do. "

Like the launch, the return trip will be essentially automated, with the crew and flight controllers intervening only if necessary.

Behnken has an additional reason to return this Dragon in good shape. After the renovation, the capsule will fly again next spring with a crew of four, including his wife, NASA astronaut Megan McArthur. SpaceX's next astronaut flight is scheduled for late September.

Even before its launch, Behnken said, they had the impression it would be assigned to a SpaceX flight. NASA announced the news this week.

"And of course, I will have a lot of advice for her," he said.

Hurley is married to recently retired NASA astronaut Karen Nyberg.

NASA turned to SpaceX and Boeing to transport the US-based crew after the space shuttles withdrew in 2011. Russian rockets were the only way that astronauts arrived at the space station until SpaceX became the first private company to launch humans into orbit two months ago. The first Boeing crew flight is not expected until next year.