US Attorney Geoffrey Berman resigns and ends tug-of-war with AG Barr

Geoffrey Berman on Saturday night agreed to resign as one of the nation's most powerful U.S. prosecutors, ending a one-day tug-of-war of power that spanned his Manhattan headquarters to the White House and the Justice Department. in Washington.

In a statement issued at 6 p.m., Berman said he would leave immediately and pass control of the office to his deputy prosecutor, Audrey Strauss.

Berman attributed his decision, which came after a day of refusing to resign, to Attorney General William Barr backing down on his original demand that his successor be the attorney and chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Jay Clayton.

Although he was well liked and respected in Washington and on Wall Street, Clayton had no procedural background and was considered a member of the administration.

"In light of Attorney General Barr's decision to respect the normal operation of the law and to have the United States Deputy Attorney General Audrey Strauss become the current United States Attorney, I will be leaving the Office of the United States Attorney for the District South New York, with immediate effect, "said Berman's letter. .

"It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve as the United States Attorney for this District and custodian of his proud legacy, but he could leave the District in better hands than Audrey's."

“She is the smartest, most effective and principled attorney with whom I have had the privilege of working.

"And I know that under your leadership, the incomparable AUSA, investigators, paralegals, and staff of this Office will continue to safeguard the longstanding tradition of integrity and independence of the Southern District."

The drama played out in grief statements that began on Friday night, when Barr's announcement that Berman was "resigning" was followed an hour later by a statement by Berman that he was not really going anywhere.

Then earlier Saturday, Barr responded in another statement that President Trump had fired Berman. Within minutes, Trump was telling reporters in South Lawn that the decision had not been his at all: the responsibility to move Barr back.