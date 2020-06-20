US attorney USA In New York disputes Barr's claim that he resigns

The United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York rejected reports Friday night that he was resigning.

Geoffrey Berman, who oversaw the prosecution of President Donald Trump's allies, as well as an investigation by Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, said he learned that he was resigning when he read a press release about it, The Associated Press reported.

In response to news of his departure, Berman said he would not leave immediately.

"I will resign when the Senate confirms a candidate designated by the President. Until then, our investigations will proceed without delay or interruption, "Berman said in a statement.

The previous report that Berman was resigning came in a statement from Attorney General William Barr, the AP reported.

The attorney general said President Trump intends to nominate Jay Clayton, chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, to replace Berman, with the US Attorney in New Jersey, Craig Carpenito, who acts interim as an interim base from July 3.

Berman has been in office for more than two years. Barr's announcement Friday night came after he visited New York City and met with local police officials there.

Preet Bharara, who held the post in New York before Berman, questioned Barr's claim that Berman had resigned.

"It doesn't sound like" giving up, "" Bharara wrote on Twitter. "Why does a president get rid of his own federal prosecutor elected in SDNY on Friday night, less than 5 months before the election?"

Katherine Flaunders, a reporter for ABC News, wrote on Twitter that Barr had offered Berman other jobs, including the head of the Civil Division at the Justice Department, but Berman rejected the offers.

The Berman ouster report is likely to raise additional questions from Congressional Democrats who accused Barr of politicizing the Justice Department and acting more as Trump's personal attorney rather than the nation's top law enforcement officer. .

The news comes just days after former national security adviser John Bolton claimed in his revealing book that Trump promised Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that he would interfere in the Halkbank case that was being prosecuted in the Southern District.

The office has prosecuted several Trump associates, including Trump's former personal lawyer and repairman, Michael Cohen, who served a prison sentence for lying to Congress and campaign finance crimes, and has also been investigating Giuliani and his associates. .

Federal prosecutors in New York are investigating Giuliani's business, including whether he did not register as a foreign agent, according to people familiar with the investigation. The people were not authorized to discuss the investigation publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Berman, a Republican who contributed to the President's election campaign, worked for the same law firm as Giuliani and was put on the job by the Trump administration. But as a U.S. attorney, he won over some skeptics after chasing Trump's allies.

He had refrained from directly supervising Cohen's investigation for reasons that were never disclosed.

Berman was appointed by then Attorney General Jeff Sessions in January 2018, months after Bharara was fired after refusing to resign along with dozens of other federal prosecutors named by President Barack Obama.

Three months later, FBI agents raided Cohen's offices, an act the president denounced as a politically motivated witch hunt.

Berman has taken a direct hand in other investigations that have angered Trump.

His office cited Trump's inaugural committee for a wide range of documents as part of an investigation into various potential crimes, including possible illegal contributions by foreigners to inaugural events.

And weeks before the 2018 midterm elections, Berman announced insider trading charges against a fervent Trump supporter, Republican Rep. Chris Collins.

Collins, who represented western New York, has since resigned.

Under Berman's tenure, his office also filed charges against Michael Avenatti, the combative lawyer who gained fame by representing porn actress Stormy Daniels in lawsuits related to Trump. Avenatti was convicted in February of trying to extort money from sportswear giant Nike after prosecutors said he threatened to use his media access to damage Nike's reputation and stock price unless the company paid him up to $ 25 million.

The Southern District of New York is one of the nation's top districts, dealing with major mafia and terror cases over the years. If the mastermind of the September 11 attacks had been tried in a court of law, he would have been there.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.