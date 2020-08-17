us-calls-to-ease-shower-rules-after-donald-trump-complained-about-his-hair

Contents
US calls to ease shower rules after Trump complains about his hair
The US Department of Energy released a proposal to roll back water efficiency standards for showerheads following President Donald Trump’s comments that he was unable to wash his “beautiful hair properly.” CNN’s Bill Weir has more.
