US calls to ease shower rules after Donald Trump complained about his hair

The US Department of Energy released a proposal to roll back water efficiency standards for showerheads following President Donald Trump’s comments that he was unable to wash his “beautiful hair properly.” CNN’s Bill Weir has more.

