US Chief General Says Russian Rewards Intelligence "Was Not Tested" But "Was Enough to Worry"

"Intelligence was not shown to me. It was shown enough to worry me. It was not shown enough to take her to a court of law. That is often true of battlefield intelligence," said General Frank McKenzie, the commander of the United States Central Command told a small group of reporters while traveling to the region, according to a transcript provided by the Department of Defense.

His comments mark the first time that a Pentagon official has answered questions about US intelligence that evaluated a Russian military intelligence unit making an effort to pay the Taliban to kill US soldiers.

Russian intelligence officers for the GRU, a military intelligence unit, offered money to Taliban militants in Afghanistan as a reward for murdering American or British troops there, a European intelligence official told CNN last month.

The official was unclear about Russia's precise motivation, but said the incentives, in his assessment, had led to coalition casualties. The official did not specify the date of the victims, their number or nationality, or whether they were fatal or injured.