US Chief General Says Russian Rewards Intelligence "Was Not Tested" But "Was Enough to Worry"

"Intelligence was not shown to me. It was shown enough to worry me. It was not shown enough to take her to a court of law. That is often true of battlefield intelligence," said General Frank McKenzie, the commander of the United States Central Command told a small group of reporters while traveling to the region, according to a transcript provided by the Department of Defense.
Russian intelligence officers for the GRU, a military intelligence unit, offered money to Taliban militants in Afghanistan as a reward for murdering American or British troops there, a European intelligence official told CNN last month.
The official was unclear about Russia's precise motivation, but said the incentives, in his assessment, had led to coalition casualties. The official did not specify the date of the victims, their number or nationality, or whether they were fatal or injured.
McKenzie said Tuesday: "I am very familiar with this material, I am a theater commander and I had the opportunity to see it. I found it very disturbing."
"I just didn't find there was a causal link there. It worried me, and we took extreme force protection measures all the time in Afghanistan," McKenzie said, adding that he was not convinced that the Russian rewards program was directly responsible for the death of American personnel.
"You see a lot of indicators. A lot of them are troubling; a lot of them are acting. But in this case, there just wasn't enough there. I sent the intelligence guys over there to continue digging at it. And I think they continue digging right now," he added. .
Trump tweeted last month that "there have not been many attacks" against US troops by Taliban fighters as evidence that the reported intelligence may be "false."
McKenzie warned Tuesday that the United States "should always remember that Russians are not our friends. They are not our friends. And they are not our friends in Afghanistan. And they do not wish us well."
"And we just need to remember that at all times when we evaluate that intelligence."