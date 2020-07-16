US-China relations are at their lowest point, but Trump still seems unsure of how to handle Beijing.

Earlier in his tenure, he visited Beijing, where he chatted with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in the Forbidden City, and praised the "very good chemistry" the two men shared. The following year, however, Trump launched a trade war against China, while simultaneously remaining in a historic agreement between the two countries.

That deal is still pending, and it seems unlikely that it will be reached before the end of Trump's term, especially as relations between Washington and Beijing have plummeted over issues such as the coronavirus, Hong Kong and Xinjiang. Trump's cabinet is packed with Chinese hawks, and his secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, has become a hate figure in the Chinese media.

And yet, analyzing a coherent strategy on China from the White House can be difficult. Even when he enacted a law stripping Hong Kong of its special business status this week, Trump reportedly avoided imposing sanctions against officials responsible for cracking down on the territory, according to Bloomberg, and has not exercised all of his powers under the Act.

Throughout the trade war, Trump has often promised to secure an "unprecedented" deal that would open China up to American companies and rebalance the relationship in a way that benefits American farmers and workers. In signing the first phase of that agreement, which has now stalled, he described it as "correcting past mistakes and offering a future of economic justice and security for American workers, farmers and families."

Hard in china

On Tuesday, Trump enacted the Hong Kong Autonomy Law, a bipartisan bill passed with overwhelming support in both houses of Congress that strips the city of its special business status with the U.S., arguing that A new security law imposed by Beijing means Hong Kong is no longer autonomous enough from China to warrant special treatment.

Trump used his speech announcing the move to hit Beijing, saying that "no administration has been tougher on China than this administration."

"We imposed historic tariffs. We are facing theft of China's intellectual property, to a level that no one has ever come close to. We are dealing with unreliable Chinese telecom and technology providers," he said. "We convinced many countries, many countries, and I did this, for the most part, not to use Huawei because we think it is an insecure security risk. It is a great security risk. I dissuaded many countries from not using it." . If they want to do business with us, they can't use it. "

Also, before going to bed with Democratic rival Joe Biden, he blamed China for "hiding the virus (crown) and unleashing it in the world."

Until now, very hard. However, according to Bloomberg, Trump has delayed plans to sanction top officials in Hong Kong or China, for fear of further damaging relations with Beijing. A spokesman for the National Security Council denied that anyone was "off the table," and the President could still move to impose sanctions at any time.

The New York Times also reported this week that a draft administrative order targeting the 92 million members of the Chinese Communist Party had been drafted. The order, which was not made public and could be rejected by Trump, would aim to prevent party members from traveling to the U.S., though how practical or feasible it would be is unclear.

While the Trump administration has taken blanket measures that hurt Hong Kong and China, part of this is expected to affect the U.S., which is also based on strong ties to both markets. Meanwhile, the officials' goal could focus economic pain and discomfort on the people really responsible for politics in Hong Kong.

At the same time, however, it is likely to provoke retaliation by China. Already in response to the Xinjiang sanctions, Beijing decided to sanction US lawmakers, including Senators Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio, although what exact steps should be taken have yet to be revealed.

Trade above all

In announcing the Hong Kong law, Trump said that "one of the main reasons … why I was elected in the first place" was "trade and trade-related things."

He hit Biden for supporting China's entry into the World Trade Organization, which Trump said was "one of the largest geopolitical and economic disasters in world history."

And while the ongoing trade war is, by most measures, exacerbating the economic pain of the coronavirus pandemic, Trump said, "Our farmers are doing very well because we made big trade deals."

"The agreement with China, they are buying a lot," he said. "They are buying a lot. Yes, we will say that: they are buying a lot. A lot of people ask: 'How are you doing in the commercial deal?' They are buying a lot."

Trump's re-election bid has focused in part on his ability to be tough on China, especially regarding the coronavirus, beating Biden for his alleged ties or sympathy with Beijing. But that strategy doesn't seem to be paying off, with a recent poll showing the Democratic candidate with a 15-point lead over the president.

In his own words, Trump was chosen for his stance on trade. Even with the slightest hint of hope for a trade deal still in place, this could make him avoid taking the hard line on China that some of his advisers want, even when relations with Beijing seem to be at an insurmountable point.

Bolton, in his book, wrote that "Trump's talks with Xi reflected not only the inconsistency in his trade policy but also the confluence in Trump's mind of his own political interests and the national interests of the United States."

If Trump was somehow able to salvage an "unprecedented" trade deal with China, boosting the economy as he headed for the election, that could significantly change the bottom line.

"Trump mixed the personal and the national not only in commercial matters but in the entire field of national security," he said. "I am hard-pressed to identify any major Trump decisions during my White House term that were not fueled by re-election calculations."