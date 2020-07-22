US cities will lose $ 1.5 trillion in economic activity this year

The loss is equivalent to an 8.8% drop in economic output.
The average unemployment rate for 2020 is expected to be above 10% in 161 metropolitan areas, or 42% of the total, according to the report..
"Our budgets have really been affected, some decimated, by this pandemic," said Louisville, Kentucky, Mayor Greg Fischer, president of the conference. "Increasing costs to deal with the pandemic and falling tax revenues have been a double whammy for cities."
During the second half of this year, metropolitan economies should continue to recoup some of the spring job and wage losses, if the outbreak does not continue to increase.
But recovery will be slow, according to the report. For the first quarter of next year, employment at the metropolitan level will continue to be 5.2% lower than the previous year, a loss of 7 million jobs.
"We cannot have a strong economic recovery in the country if city, county and state governments do not operate solidly," said Fischer.
The mayors conference is a nonpartisan group representing cities with more than 30,000 people, of which there are more than 1,400 in the United States.
Advocate for federal assistance
The House, led by Democrats, passed a bill in May that would channel $ 375 billion to cities and counties and another $ 500 billion to states. But Senate Republicans have been reluctant to send more money to state and local governments, Some conservatives hesitate to give funds to Democrat-led states for use in pension programs and other initiatives they do not support.
The virus could affect county budgets to the tune of $ 202 billion through fiscal year 2021, including lost revenue, additional public health spending, and cuts in state funds, according to a survey released Tuesday by the National Association of Counties.
This is forcing counties to cut or reduce services, delay or cancel infrastructure projects, and lay off or fire workers.
"The counties of the United States face immense fiscal pressure as we continue to fight this unprecedented economic and public health crisis," said Teryn Zmuda, the association's chief economist.
"As states continue safe and responsible reopens, we cannot jeopardize our economic recovery efforts by cutting state programs that pay our teachers, firefighters, healthcare and frontline workers," said Maryland Governor Larry. Hogan, Republican and President of the National. President of the Governors Association, and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat and group vice president.