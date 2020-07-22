US cities will lose $ 1.5 trillion in economic activity this year







The loss is equivalent to an 8.8% drop in economic output.

The average unemployment rate for 2020 is expected to be above 10% in 161 metropolitan areas, or 42% of the total, according to the report..

"Our budgets have really been affected, some decimated, by this pandemic," said Louisville, Kentucky, Mayor Greg Fischer, president of the conference. "Increasing costs to deal with the pandemic and falling tax revenues have been a double whammy for cities."

During the second half of this year, metropolitan economies should continue to recoup some of the spring job and wage losses, if the outbreak does not continue to increase.