US Conference of Mayors Supports Commission to Study Make Reparation to African Americans

The US Conference of Mayors is expressing support for the proposed legislation by Democrats introduced by Representative Sheila Jackson Lee, Democrat from Texas, and Senator Cory Booker, Democrat from New Jersey, to commission a study on reparations to African Americans.

"We recognize and support your legislation as a concrete first step to guide the actions of federal and local leaders who have promised to improve their black residents," wrote Greg Fischer, mayor of Louisville and president of the Conference of Mayors. a letter dated July 10. The conference represents more than 1,400 U.S. cities with populations of more than 30,000.

The call to redress the nation's 41 million African Americans has been renewed amid protests of racial injustice across the country. The alleged Democratic candidate Joe Biden has not fully committed reparations, but has expressed support for a study on the matter.

Robert Johnson, founder of Black Entertainment Television, recently told Fox News that he supported the idea of ​​paying $ 14 trillion in reparations to African Americans.

"No one talks about cash, but blacks understand cash," Johnson told Fox News.

Under his proposal, an estimated 40 million African Americans would receive $ 350,000 in direct cash payments over 30 years (costing the average taxpayer approximately $ 2,900 a year, according to his office). The $ 350,000 would mean the wealth disparity between African Americans and white Americans.

The idea is deeply controversial. Some Democratic lawmakers have been excited about the discussion, but often in the form of commissions and other partial measures. A Fox News poll last year found that most Americans object to cash reparations. And since the government is already spending trillions on coronavirus relief and the national debt exceeds $ 26 trillion, concerns about the country's fiscal stability would pose an obvious hurdle.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, said last year about the idea: "I think we are always working on progress in this country, but no one currently alive was responsible for that, and I don't think I should try to figure out how to make up for it. "

Another study by three college professors on the extreme end of the estimates has put the price of adequate repairs at $ 6.2 trillion, a payment of $ 151 million to every African American.

The study, "Implications for Slavery Wealth and Racial Discrimination for African American Slave Descendants," determined the price by essentially calculating the unpaid hours that slaves worked and the cost of discrimination faced by slave descendants, and adds interest.

When Booker announced his bill last year to study reparations, he said it was "a way to address the persistence of racism, white supremacy, and implicit racial prejudice in our country." It will bring together the best minds to study the subject and propose solutions that will finally begin to correct the economic scales of past damage and will guarantee that we are a country where all dignity and humanity are affirmed. "

Jackson Lee introduced a supplemental bill in the House, which, if passed, would establish a commission to study the impact of slavery and continued discrimination against black Americans and make recommendations on redress proposals for descendants of slaves.

The legislation was first introduced 30 years ago by the then representative. John Conyers of Michigan.

