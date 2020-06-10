US Coronavirus: 19 states see cases on the rise and Arizona is asking its hospitals to activate emergency plans

Arizona is one of the 19 states with the trend of new coronavirus cases still on the rise. While 24 are trending downward, trends in seven states remain stable. Nationwide, more than 1.9 million people have been infected with the virus and more than 112,000 have died, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

At its peak, Arizona intensive care unit beds were 78% used. As of Monday, 76% were busy. Arizona Director of Health Services Dr. Cara Christ asked that hospitals "be judicious" in elective surgeries to ensure bed capacity.

"We know that Covid-19 is still in our community, and we expect to see an increase in cases," the Arizona Department of Health Services tweeted Tuesday night.

Bed capacity and medical resources were among the top concerns in treating the coronavirus pandemic when the nation peaked. Health experts say it's a matter of when, not if, the country sees another increase in cases that could overwhelm health systems once again.

Many states have loosened restrictions that were put in place from March to slow the spread of the virus. But without the vaccine and more people flocking to public places and national protests, health experts warn that the high rates of cases seen in the spring may return.

Concerns across the country.

Fear of another spike in cases spreads across the United States.

North Carolina recently broke the record for the number of people hospitalized with coronaviruses, according to the North Carolina Health Association. Hospitalizations reported are 774.

Although there is plenty of capacity in hospitals, the state is concerned about trends in hospitalizations that increased when the restrictions were first relaxed and then again after Memorial Day weekend, the agency said.

And states that were hit by the pandemic previously remain cautious.

With 375 new positive cases and 91 coronavirus-related deaths reported Tuesday, New Jersey numbers are improving. But the state does not yet believe it is out of danger, Gov. Phil Murphy said at a press conference.

And Los Angeles is encouraging residents who have attended the George Floyd death protests to monitor the symptoms, fearing that large gatherings may provide the possibility for the virus to spread.

"It could have an exposure and it won't be obtained through a contact locator system. No one knows it was there, no one has his name," Los Angeles County Director of Public Health Barbara Ferrer said during a conference call. press on monday.

Barriers to treatment and vaccines.

As states implement measures to manage the pandemic, the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said the road to medical intervention is a long one.

Providing the billions of doses of possible vaccines to everyone in need around the world will require the work of researchers around the world, he said in a taped interview with the president and CEO of the Organization for Biotechnology Innovation, Dra Michelle McMurry-Heath.

And while FDA disease experts hope there will be several coronavirus vaccines in the future, the number of people who won't take advantage of it puts their collective immunity at risk, Dr. Peter Marks, director of the Centers for Food Administration and US Medications USA for Biological Evaluation and Research, he said.

"Remember that it is 30% or 40% of the population that will not take this vaccine, even if the vaccine's effectiveness is 70 or 80%. We will not be in a position to have collective immunity," he said.

And while research is rushing toward a vaccine, clinical trials of treatments are also underway: 201 were ongoing in March, according to the National Institutes of Health.

But researchers at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health said most of them lacked important scientific components. Those included having no control groups, receiving no treatment with which to compare results, enrolling too few participants, and not keeping volunteers and physicians unaware of who received the treatment or not, which has been shown to bias the results.

"Given the urgency to identify definitive evidence on possible Covid-19 treatments, this is a case where we wish we didn't have to say 'more research is needed' due to the basic shortcomings of the trial design and small trials, "said lead author Hemalkumar Mehta, an assistant professor at the Bloomberg School of Public Health, said in a press release.

That urgency in treatments is intensifying as the current supply of remdesivir from the US government. The only drug known to work is out of stock by the end of this month, the US Department of Health and Human Services official told CNN. USA, Dr. Robert Kadlec. And while the company that produces it will produce more, it's unclear how much will be available during the summer.