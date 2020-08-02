US coronavirus: 20,000 more people could die in the next 3 weeks, according to the CDC's joint forecast

The joint forecast, released by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, projects more than 173,000 American deaths by August 22. At least 154,447 Americans have died since the start of the pandemic.

Across the country, local leaders and public health experts have urged residents not to let their guard down as social gatherings, especially among younger groups, they are fueling the spread of the virus. While some states across the South appear to be peaking, experts say others, including in the Midwest, are raising new concerns.

CDC says new deaths are likely to increase in Alabama, Kentucky, New Jersey, Puerto Rico, Tennessee and Washington. Some of these states previously reported progress on their coronavirus numbers, but are now raising the alarm again.

In New Jersey, authorities reported no deaths in hospitals for at least 24 hours on Thursday for the first time since early March. But when the state recorded this "extraordinary milestone," said Governor Phil Murphy, daily cases have increased since last month. In late June, positive coronavirus cases averaged around 350 per day, and that number increased to 550 in late July.

"We are standing in a very dangerous place," said the governor. The governor's comments come just days after New Jersey officials separated a group of about 700 people, even as state restrictions on meetings continue.

"Everyone who refuses to refuse to wear a mask or who throws a house party indoors or who crowds a boat contributes directly to these increases. This has to stop and it has to stop now."

In Louisville, Kentucky, the mayor reported another alarming trend: Nearly 20% of the city's coronavirus cases, now exceeding 6,870, were reported over seven days. The state reported more than 500 new cases on Saturday, according to the governor, including 11 infections that occurred in children ages 3 and under.

Expert: Masks could mean more lives saved

Despite an increase in cases in recent weeks, experts insist that the ways to curb the spread remain simple: avoid meetings, social distance, and wear a mask.

While some young people in the US continue to attend social gatherings, they may be unknowingly bringing the virus home, experts say, as many young people are asymptomatic.

In Washington state, health officials said that at least 30% of residents who tested positive for coronavirus contracted it from an asymptomatic person.

Washington is one of at least 39 states that has some sort of mask mandate. But even with the mandates, there aren't enough Americans who need to turn the curve for the infection rate to be wearing face masks, an expert said Friday.

"We are approaching approximately 55% of Americans who wear a mask," said Dr. Chris Murray, researcher behind an influential model of the University of Washington coronavirus. "That is good news, but of course it is a long way to go before reaching the levels that Singapore has at 95%, which would really save many lives in this country."

States that require masks

Researchers in Texas reported that just two weeks of social distancing policies reduced the spread of the virus by approximately 65% ​​globally, preventing more than 1.5 million new cases.

"We found that states saw significant reductions in transmission rates after the implementation of social distancing policies, compared to states without such policies," Daniel McGrail, a postdoctoral fellow studying systems biology, said in a statement.

"In fact, two of the smallest reductions in spread were seen in states without social distancing policies."

These are the United States with travel restrictions.

GOP Convention in Charlotte closed to the press

In a move unprecedented in modern American political history, reporters will not be present when Republican leaders vote to formally nominate President Donald Trump as the 2020 Republican presidential candidate in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The already-reduced Republican National Convention later this month will be closed to the press, a Republican spokesman and official told CNN.

Republican officials said they were forced to limit attendance due to social distancing restrictions imposed by the state governor.

Not all delegates will attend either. Instead, 336 delegates will vote in the convention procedures, one for every six delegates.

According to a Republican official, some of the procedures, including the vote to formally nominate Trump, will be broadcast live.

More tests could control college outbreaks

Meanwhile, now with several college-linked outbreaks and with some schools beginning to reopen, parents and local leaders are working to determine the safest options for the academic year.

According to a modeling study published Friday in the JAMA Network Open magazine, frequent virus detection in college students may be required to detect the virus.

Researchers found that evaluating college students every other day, even with a low-quality test that detects 70% of cases, is a cost-effective option, estimated to keep infections more controllable than weekly tests. with a higher quality option. .

For younger students, districts across the country have taken different approaches: some choose to be completely virtual by the start of the year and others offering hybrid options.

While some leaders have said younger students face a lower risk of contracting the virus, they can still pass it on, according to experts.

Children under the age of five, when infected with the virus, have up to 100 times more genetic material in their noses than older children or adults, according to a new study published Thursday as a research letter in the journal JAMA Pediatrics.

"He says that younger children up to the age of 5 have many, many times more viruses in the nasopharynx than adults, which would mean it would be a reasonable assumption that they could transmit the virus, so they are not immune," Anthony Fauci, A leading infectious disease expert, told CNN.