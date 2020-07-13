US Coronavirus: Almost 100% of new Louisiana cases were transmitted through the community, and other states are seeing similar patterns

The numbers coincide with broader patterns in the US, and state and local leaders have said in recent weeks that Americans have chosen to resume meetings and going out to bars in the new cases. In many states, the average age of new cases has shifted downward, with more youth testing positive than ever since the start of the pandemic.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards announced a mask mandate that will take effect Monday morning after an increase in cases. Many of those new cases date back to meetings that include informal meetings in the backyard, the governor said.

The bars will also be closed for on-site alcohol use, after at least 36 outbreaks and more than 400 cases dating back to bars in the state.

At least 36 states now have some sort of mask requirement order, and more than half of US states have paused or reversed their reopening plans in an effort to stem the spread of the virus, which some experts say now it's out of control.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 3.3 million Americans have been infected with the virus and at least 135,205 have died.

But US Surgeon General Jerome Adams says the country could change the increase in cases in "two (a) three weeks."

That is if "we can get a critical mass of people who cover their faces, who practice at least six feet of social distance, who do the things we know to be effective," he said on CBS's Face the Nation.

However, precautions have been taken with a strong reaction from many officials and residents, and some governors have stayed away from mask orders from across the state. In Florida, where there is no statewide mask mandate, health officials on Sunday reported a staggering record of new cases in a single day: 15,300.

And in Atlanta, where the mayor Attempting to revert the city to its first phase of reopening to combat an increase in cases, the governor criticized the decision, saying it was "non-binding and legally unenforceable."

All your coronavirus questions answered

& # 39; This thing is almost everywhere & # 39;

At least 35 states are seeing an increase in new cases compared to the previous week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Across the country, health officials are sounding the alarm about the number of infected patients seeking medical attention.

In Miami Beach, hospitals are reaching full capacity, the mayor told CNN on Sunday night.

"We are going to have to start moving regular beds to ICU beds. We are clearly being tense at this point," said Mayor Dan Gelber. "There is a total disconnect between what is happening and what is being said from Washington and even Tallahassee and what is happening in some of these communities here."

Across the state, there are more than 7,500 patients hospitalized with the virus, state data showed Sunday. In Florida's Orange County, where Disney World reopened over the weekend, more than 540 patients were in hospitals.

In a plea for residents to do their part, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Giménez said the virus was spreading in the community and could increase the death toll.

"Right now, this is everywhere," she said, according to CNN affiliate WPLG. "We have seen that our hospital beds and our capacity are starting to run out because we have so many people in the hospital."

"What we have to do is reduce that positivity rate, so that we don't get to the point of overloading our health system in Miami-Dade County, and then we have unnecessary deaths."

In Los Angeles County, health officials reported more than 3,300 new cases on Sunday, the second highest daily case count in the past week. There are nearly 2,100 people hospitalized, a number "substantially higher" than hospitalizations a month ago, authorities said.

And in Phoenix, the mayor told CNN that health professionals report they are "already tired" and concerned about additional strains in hospitals stemming from the July 4 holiday, even when the city is already viewing the fan usage record.

In an effort to prevent further spread, Mayor Kate Gallego said she joined other leaders across the state in urging the governor to expand security precautions in response to the virus.

Are children safe to return to class?

Many parts of the country remain divided on what is the right path, especially when it comes to schools.

Educators across the country have voiced strong opposition to students returning to school amid a wave of cases across the country, but leaders, including the president and education secretary, have said it's a priority. return the children to class.

President Donald Trump said last week that he was pressuring governors to reopen schools. And on Sunday, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos declined to clarify whether school districts should follow the guidelines set by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and offered no guarantees on how it would protect teachers.

"Children need to go back to school and school leaders across the country must make plans to do just that," he said. "There is going to be an exception to the rule. But the rule should be that children return to school this fall. And where there are small outbreaks or critical points, which can be dealt with on a school-by-school or case-by-case basis."

Florida has announced that it requires schools to reopen next month. In Arkansas, the governor told CNN on Sunday that the first day of school has been delayed from August 13 to the week of August 24 to ensure teachers and parents are prepared for the new regulations and have enough PPE.

"We are committed to receiving classroom instruction next year," said Governor Asa Hutchinson. "But we know we have to have a combined environment of choice because it will be challenging if there is even a limited amount of community outreach."

While local leaders in the United States have announced adjustments to school hours, most governors have not announced changes or requirements at the state level.