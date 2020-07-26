US coronavirus: Country tops 1,000 coronavirus deaths 4 days in a row, as experts urge shutdown

And models project that there will be as many as 175,000 virus-related deaths before August 15, according to a joint forecast released by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Institute of Health Metrics and Assessment projects that There will be around 165,000 deaths in the US by that time.

The grim patterns occur when multiple states have reported a record number of new cases and deaths in the past few weeks. Some local leaders, including Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, have mentioned the possibility of a second order to stay home as officials warn of exhausted testing labs and overwhelmed hospitals.

"Right now, we are on the path to losing more than 200,000 American lives by November 1. However, in many states people can drink in bars, cut their hair, eat inside a restaurant, get a tattoo, get massage and do a myriad of other normal, enjoyable but not essential activities, "said the letter, which was sent to the Trump administration, members of Congress and state governors.

In the past two days, these states broke records:

As the number of cases and deaths in the country increases, at least four states reported record numbers since Friday.

California, which leads the nation with the most reported coronavirus cases, reported 159 virus-related deaths on Friday, the highest number recorded in a single day since the start of the pandemic. That number comes just a day after the state's previous daily record of 157 deaths. More than half of all virus-related deaths in the state come from Los Angeles County, where more than 4,260 deaths have been reported. The state has had more than 446,450 reported infections, according to Johns Hopkins.

Georgia It also broke a new single-day record on Friday, reporting at least 4,813 new cases of coronavirus. Health officials reported 3,787 new cases on Saturday. According to Johns Hopkins, more than 165,180 people tested positive in the state.

Oregon It reported nine new coronavirus-related deaths on Friday, breaking its record for the most reported deaths in a single day since the pandemic began. Those deaths were recorded in people age 61 and older. State health officials reported 396 new cases, bringing the state total to more than 16,100.

For the second day in a row, Hawaii reported a record number of new cases, identifying 60 new positive tests on Friday, according to health officials. On Thursday, Hawaii reported 55 new cases. Hawaii has had at least 1,620 reported infections, according to Johns Hopkins.

"Some of the cases we report today are associated with existing groups, known cases, and family distribution, but others are new and unrelated cases indicating increased community outreach," said health director Bruce Anderson in a statement.

Florida's youngest victim was a 9-year-old girl.

In Florida, a state that has broken its own record for new cases multiple times in recent weeks, coronavirus hospitalizations have increased. nearly 80% since July 4, according to data released to CNN by the state's Health Care Administration Agency (AHCA).

And across the state, at least 50 hospitals don't have beds available in the ICU, a number similar to last weekend.

Last week, a 9-year-old girl with no pre-existing conditions became the state's youngest coronavirus victim. Her family says Kimora "Kimmie" Lynum was taken to a local hospital to treat a "very high" fever.

The girl's cousin and family spokesman Dejeon Cain said the hospital ordered the family to return home. After doing so, the young woman complained of not feeling well and collapsed. He did not have a detectable heartbeat, Cain added.

Her family says they don't know where the girl got the virus, since she looked healthy and had spent the summer at home.

Texas hospital could send patients home to die

In Texas, which broke a record for virus-related deaths last week, doctors inside a hospital along the US-Mexico border may decide to send patients home to "die for loved ones." Due to limited resources, authorities said.

Starr County officials announced they are creating committees to review patient cases at Starr County Memorial Hospital, where at least 50% of patients admitted to the hospital emergency room have tested positive for coronavirus. .

"Unfortunately, Starr County Memorial Hospital has limited resources and our doctors will have to decide who gets treatment and who is sent home to die for loved ones," Starr County Judge Eloy Vera wrote Thursday in a Facebook post. "This is what we did not want our community to experience."

Earlier this month, the governor ordered a state-wide mask mandate and urged residents to pay attention to precautions so that businesses and the economy remain open.

As the state grapples with controlling the spread of the virus, Governor Greg Abbott also had to issue a disaster declaration for 32 counties after Hurricane Hanna made landfall Saturday night.

CDC in favor of reopening schools

Many teachers and staff members in the United States have strongly opposed a return to school next month as the virus runs riot in American communities. Others, including in a Georgia county where coronavirus numbers are among the highest in the state, demand the reopening of schools.

President Donald Trump also said he is pressing governors to reopen schools in an effort to get the country back to normal.

In new guidelines released last week on childcare and education, the CDC opposed reopening schools, saying that children do not suffer much from coronavirus and are less likely to spread it.

That comes after a South Korean investigation found that older children (between the ages of 10 and 19) can transmit the coronavirus within a home as much as adults.

CDC guidelines recommend that local officials consider closing schools, or keeping them closed, if there is substantial and uncontrolled spread of the virus.

"It is vitally important to our public health to open schools this fall," CDC Principal Dr. Robert Redfield said in a statement announcing the updates. "School closings have disrupted the normal lifestyles of children and parents, and have had negative consequences for the health of our youth. CDC is prepared to work with K-12 schools to safely reopen and protect to the most vulnerable. "