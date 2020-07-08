US coronavirus: Death rates may be low, but coronavirus cases and hospitalizations are on the rise

"It is a false narrative to feel comfortable with a lower death rate," director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, warned at a news conference Tuesday with Senator Doug Jones, an Alabama Democrat. . "There are so many other things that are very dangerous and bad about this virus, don't get yourself into false complacency."

The White House has repeatedly signaled the drop in the death rate as evidence that the nation has the virus under control. But many other pandemic metrics continue to rise.

So far, more than 2.9 million cases and 131,480 deaths have been reported across the country, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. And the United States saw a record number of 55,274 new cases on Tuesday. Across the country, 31 states are seeing an increasing number of new cases from the past week.

In Florida, where cases have increased, ICUs in 56 hospitals have reached capacity. And in Arizona, the state has set a record of daily death counts approximately once a week, including Tuesday, the same day the state reported its lowest number of beds available in the ICU.

"We need medical professionals, we need test kits, we need supplies right away," Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego told CNN's Chris Cuomo on Tuesday. "Our hospital is already in a desperate situation and we are told in the next two weeks that it will reach an unbearable level of crisis."

California and Texas set grim records

California and Texas are among the record-setting states as cases increase nationwide.

With nearly 6,000 patients on Tuesday, California hospitalizations are at their highest point. On Tuesday there was a 3.4% increase in new patients from the previous day.

The state also registered a record number of coronavirus patients in intensive care units, according to data from the California Department of Public Health.

Texas had its largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases on Tuesday, with 10,028 new cases reported. The total for the state is now more than 210,000 cases and 2,715 deaths.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced that a testing site in Edinburg will offer 5,000 free tests per day between Wednesday and July 14 in an effort to increase testing at critical points.

"This new surge test site will help us identify and mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in the Rio Grande Valley and keep Texans safe," Abbott said in the statement. "We remain committed to working with our local and federal partners to develop more ways to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and protect public health."

& # 39; Wearing a mask. Period & # 39;

As of Monday, 35 states plus Washington, DC and Puerto Rico had implemented some sort of mask requirements order, and Fauci said he is "firmly in favor" of the mandates to curb the spread.

"When you look at what we can do that we know works, it's wearing masks, physical distance, and avoiding crowds," Fauci said Tuesday. "So if you're saying it doesn't matter if you put it on or take it off, you're giving the wrong mixed signal. The signal should be: wear a mask. Period."

If most Americans pay attention to that signal, as many as 45,000 fewer Americans will die of coronaviruses this fall, according to Dr. Chris Murray, director of the University of Washington Institute for Health Assessment and Measurement (IHME).

The newest model, released Tuesday, projects up to 208,000 coronavirus deaths by November 1. The new death rate comes from the recent increase in cases combined with seasonality and the reopening of schools, Murray said.

But that number drops to 163,000 if most Americans wear a face mask, depending on the model.

"It is an incredibly simple strategy and intervention," Murray told CNN's Wolf Blitzer. "It is one that will save lives, but it will also help the economy tremendously because it will prevent stops that will inevitably occur when things quickly spiral out of control in some states."

College students may return in the fall, but not all

Colleges and universities across the country are studying how to safely reopen and keep students in the classroom in the fall semester.

New York University has implemented mask requirements and social distancing measures for the next semester. Enrollment and space capacity will be limited, and classroom occupancy will be reduced by 50%, according to an email from NYU leadership to the community.

As soon as July 15, all students, faculty, and visitors to the Georgia University System will also have to wear masks, USG announced on its website.

And while Columbia University announced that college students and students at Columbia College and the Fu Foundation School of Engineering and Applied Sciences will be returning in the fall, only 60% will be welcome. Most classes will still be taught remotely or hybrid.

Brown University will change its calendar and add a summer period to accommodate more students on campus at separate times, according to a letter to students from university president Christina Paxson. The university will also offer virtual learning courses to all students, regardless of whether they live on campus, and all classes with more than 20 students will be conducted remotely.

Higher education advocates on Tuesday asked Congress to approve federal aid to help colleges and universities avoid budget cuts in the upcoming academic year.

"Higher education is a public good that benefits the entirety of our nation and our nation's position in a global economy. Therefore, federal investment in higher education is really an investment in economic security, the security of Homeland and Viability of the United States, "said the president of the American Association for Educational Research, Shaun Harper.