US coronavirus deaths USA They are projected at more than 200,000 in October

Deaths from the US coronavirus USA They could top 200,000 in early October, as infections have soared in some parts of the country, while numbers have dropped in Europe, according to a report released Monday.

The University of Washington Institute for Health Measurement and Assessment (IHME) increased its estimate for October 1 by 18 percent from 169,890 to 201,129 deaths due to COVID-19, which they linked to reduced reopening and social distancing measures , according to Reuters.

"It is increasingly clear that the COVID-19 figure will extend beyond the summer months in the northern hemisphere, and current epidemics could easily worsen as the southern hemisphere approaches its winter season," he said. the IHME on their website.

The institute said Florida would be among the most affected states, with 18,675 projected deaths, after seeing 2,000 new cases of coronavirus for two days in a row over the weekend. The state recorded record cases recorded over a 24-hour period on Saturday and high numbers of cases also on Sunday.

Florida's projected total increased 186 percent from a previous estimate of just 6,559 on June 10. The state health department reported 1,758 additional new cases late Monday morning.

Deaths in California increased 72 percent from 8,812 to 15,155, and Arizona deaths increased 56 percent from 4,762 to 7,415, the news organization reported.

The recently revised projection comes when Ashish Jha, director of the Harvard Institute of Global Health, previously said that deaths from the virus would nearly double in the US. USA For fall unless steps are taken to limit its spread.

"Even if we don't have increasing cases, even if we keep things flat, it is reasonable to expect us to reach 200,000 deaths sometime during the month of September," Jha told CNN on Wednesday, according to Reuters. "And that's only until September. The pandemic will not end in September."

Jha told "Bill Hemmer Reports" on Monday that the increase in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in several states were a "real concern."

"What we saw was that around Memorial Day the country started to open up and some states were in very good shape and finally opened very slowly," Jha told host Bill Hemmer. "Other states already had a lot of cases and they opened up pretty quickly, and what I think we are seeing is a mix of some of those higher levels of cases and some outbreaks."

He said the recommended steps to limit the spread of the virus include tracing contracts, increasing testing, wearing masks, and continued social distancing.

In the USA In the US, all 50 states plus the District of Columbia have reported confirmed cases of COVID-19, registering more than 2,113,488 illnesses and at least 116,122 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins data.

