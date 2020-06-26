US coronavirus: millions of people may have been infected in the past

Overnight, Arizona and New Mexico joined Texas and several other states to halt their reopening plans. Texas reported a record high in new cases, and Houston faces a severe shortage of critical care.

The events mark a "heartbreaking situation" that calls for stricter action immediately, said Dr. Peter Hotez of Baylor College of Medicine in Houston.

"We have to save lives right now," he told CNN on Friday morning.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler said Covid-19 beds will be at capacity in mid-July at this rate.

"Pause will not improve things," Adler told CNN on Friday. "We need to do something different than that. The status quo will not protect us."

The sudden increase in confirmed cases in the past few days is not a surprise, another health expert said.

"All epidemiologists were saying, shouting as loudly as we could, that three weeks after Memorial Day, we would have a peak in cases, and five weeks after Memorial Day we would begin to see a peak in hospitalizations and deaths." Epidemiologist Larry Brilliant told CNN Thursday night.

"If you let everyone out without face masks and social distancing in the middle of a pandemic, this is what was predicted."

And while more than 2.4 million cases have been diagnosed across the country since the pandemic began, the number of people infected is likely 10 times higher. Antibody tests show that more than 20 million people have been infected with coronaviruses, most without knowing it, said Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Antibody tests examine a person's blood for signs that the immune system has responded to an infection. Federal officials have been conducting such tests across the country to determine how many people had passed undiagnosed infections.

"A good rough estimate now is 10 to 1," said Redfield.

Between 5% and 8% of Americans have been infected with the coronavirus, and the numbers vary by region. New York, once the epicenter of the pandemic, will have a higher percentage of people with past infections than some states in the west, Redfield said.

That means 90% or more have not been infected and are susceptible to the virus, underscoring the need to act aggressively to combat rising infection rates, he said.

Some cases went unnoticed in part because the tests were initially limited to people who were very ill, Redfield said. As more tests are done on people, he added, it is clear that a large percentage had mild or no symptoms.

States postpone reopening plans

The coronavirus has killed more than 124,000 people in the United States, and confirmed cases are emerging in most of the country.

So far, 32 states report an increase in new coronavirus cases this week compared to the previous week. Eleven of them report an increase of 50% or more. They include Montana, Idaho, Vermont, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Missouri, and Mississippi.

"It is growing and growing rapidly across all age and demographic groups," Arizona Governor Doug Ducey said at a press conference on Thursday. "Anyone can get this virus and anyone can transmit it."

Arizona health officials reported new cases that topped 3,000 as of last week, a pace that could soon overwhelm hospital intensive care facilities, the governor said. "We expect our numbers to be worse next week and the week after," Ducey said.

In Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott paused at any other phase to reopen as the state recorded nearly 6,000 Covid-19 cases on Thursday.

"It is quite serious," said Hotez.

Abbott's movements occurred when his state, California and Florida, the three most populous, set records for new cases of coronavirus.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis also indicated that his state would not move to relax the current restrictions. So did Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham of New Mexico, who said the state is postponing more plans for economic reopening.

California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a budget emergency to free up $ 16 billion to fight the pandemic. State hospitals have seen a 32% increase in coronavirus patients in the past two weeks, he said.

At the start of the pandemic, health experts did not focus on younger people because the priority was the older population and those with underlying health conditions.

With the numbers increasing, some states warn that the virus is affecting a broader range of people. More younger people who test positive are a "dormant fire" that will hit vulnerable populations, said Erin Bromage, a CNN medical analyst and professor of biology at the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth.

Meanwhile, federal health officials have updated the list of those at increased risk for serious complications from Covid-19.

The CDC added mild obesity to a list that includes the elderly, people with lung or kidney disease, and those with diabetes. People with moderate to severe asthma are also at increased risk along with pregnant women, the CDC said. People with cardiovascular disease, chronic kidney disease and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease are also at higher risk, said Dr. Jay Butler of the CDC.

So are those with conditions such as sickle cell disease, poorly controlled HIV infection, bone marrow transplants, or an organ transplant.

The CDC also removed the age-specific threshold, saying that not only those over 65 are at increased risk for serious illness.