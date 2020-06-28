US coronavirus: only two states report a decrease in new cases

A staggering increase has been reported in 36 states, including Florida, which some experts have warned might be the next epicenter.

Florida reported 9,585 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, a record for a single day since the start of the pandemic. The number rivals the New York peak in daily cases in early April.

But the disappointing numbers may just be the tip of the iceberg: A new survey by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests that the total number of coronavirus infections in the US could be six to 24 times greater than reported.

As cases increase, American travelers are unlikely to be able to enter the European Union as the bloc begins to open up to international travel, several EU diplomats told CNN.

Officials in parts of the United States are now trying to control the spread of the virus, which many experts have said is out of control, calling on the country's young population to stay away, urging them to wear face masks. and stopping their reopening plans.

The United States has now reached more than 2.5 million infections and at least 125,539 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Your questioned coronavirus, answered here

Where new cases are on the rise

The 36 states that have seen an increase in cases include: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi , Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Washington State, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

Cases are constant in Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, and Virginia.

States press pause to reopen

At least 12 states halted or canceled their reopening plans in hopes of slowing the spread of the virus.

Washington State Governor Jay Inslee announced Saturday that he is pressing the pause button on the state's reopening plan due to the increase in cases. Some counties were preparing to enter the fourth phase of reopening, "which would essentially mean there are no restrictions," the governor's office said in a statement.

"Phase 4 would mean a return to normal activity and we cannot do it now," the statement said. "This is an evolving situation and we will continue to make decisions based on the data."

These are the states that require masks

Texas Governor Greg Abbott also announced last week that he would pause any additional phase to reopen the state.

"I ask all Texans to do their part to stop the spread of Covid-19 by wearing a mask, washing their hands regularly, and socially distancing themselves from others. The more we follow these guidelines, the safer our state will be and the more we can open Texas. for business ".

A day later, Abbott also said he was closing bars and limiting the restaurant's capacity.

The Arizona governor also announced that the state's reopening is on hold as a result of a significant increase in cases.

"We expect our numbers to be worse next week and the following week," said the governor.

Appeals to youth groups.

In recent days, officials across the United States have reported an increase in cases among younger groups. In Mississippi, officials singled out fraternity parties as one of the drivers behind the state's cases.

California Governor Gavin Newsom said last week that there was an increase in younger groups that tested positive for the virus.

"There is a feeling that a lot of young people, well, you are young, so you feel a little more invincible but, respectfully, that can often be a selfish mindset," Newsom said.

In Florida, DeSantis said that while the average age of people infected with the virus in March was 60, in the past two to three weeks it was down to people in their 30s and 30s.

The governor urged younger groups to be vigilant, saying that even if they are not at risk of serious complications, they can transmit the virus to someone who is. The state's community broadcast, he said, "is being driven by that group of 18 to 35 years old."

"You have a responsibility to be careful if you are in contact with someone who is more vulnerable," he said. "We have been stressed out by avoiding the three C's which are: closed spaces with poor ventilation, crowded places with lots of people nearby, and close contact environments such as close-range conversations."