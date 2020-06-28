US coronavirus: only two states report a decrease in new cases

A staggering increase has been reported in 36 states, including Florida, which some experts have warned might be the next epicenter.
Florida reported 9,585 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, a record for a single day since the start of the pandemic. The number rivals the New York peak in daily cases in early April.
But the disappointing numbers may just be the tip of the iceberg: A new survey by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests that the total number of coronavirus infections in the US could be six to 24 times greater than reported.
Where new cases are on the rise
The 36 states that have seen an increase in cases include: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi , Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Washington State, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.
Cases are constant in Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, and Virginia.
States press pause to reopen
At least 12 states halted or canceled their reopening plans in hopes of slowing the spread of the virus.
Washington State Governor Jay Inslee announced Saturday that he is pressing the pause button on the state's reopening plan due to the increase in cases. Some counties were preparing to enter the fourth phase of reopening, "which would essentially mean there are no restrictions," the governor's office said in a statement.
"Phase 4 would mean a return to normal activity and we cannot do it now," the statement said. "This is an evolving situation and we will continue to make decisions based on the data."
"I ask all Texans to do their part to stop the spread of Covid-19 by wearing a mask, washing their hands regularly, and socially distancing themselves from others. The more we follow these guidelines, the safer our state will be and the more we can open Texas. for business ".
The Arizona governor also announced that the state's reopening is on hold as a result of a significant increase in cases.
Appeals to youth groups.
"There is a feeling that a lot of young people, well, you are young, so you feel a little more invincible but, respectfully, that can often be a selfish mindset," Newsom said.
In Florida, DeSantis said that while the average age of people infected with the virus in March was 60, in the past two to three weeks it was down to people in their 30s and 30s.
The governor urged younger groups to be vigilant, saying that even if they are not at risk of serious complications, they can transmit the virus to someone who is. The state's community broadcast, he said, "is being driven by that group of 18 to 35 years old."
CNN's Melissa Alonso, Andy Rose, Artemis Moshtaghian, Kristina Sgueglia, Gisela Crespo and Michael Nedelman contributed to this report.