US coronavirus: skip the July 4 holidays, experts warn

If you really have to go, wear a mask, wash your hands, and keep social distance. And if you must be the host, keep the information of all the attendees for the follow-up of future contacts.

Coronavirus cases are on the rise in 36 states before the weekend, with California, Arizona, Texas and Florida posting a record number of new infections this week.

The number of new cases topped 50,000 across the country for the third day in a row on Friday. The virus has killed more than 129,000 people and infected more than 2.7 million in the US since the pandemic began, according to Johns Hopkins University.

After months of coronavirus restrictions, people restless to return to normal are planning barbecues, lake dives, and gatherings to see fireworks.

But some find that the beaches in Miami and Los Angeles are closed, that tubes in Texas rivers are banned, and that some of the city's celebrations are held primarily on live broadcasts. With states like Arizona banning public events of more than 50 people, some officials are canceling annual fireworks entirely.

Without adequate measures to stop the spread of the virus, health experts fear that the holiday weekend may bring a wave of new infections that can overwhelm hospitals. To avoid a public health disaster, they are begging people to wear masks, jump bars and crowded places, and avoid mixing with people outside their homes.

"What we know is that our behavior is the most powerful tool we have at the moment against the virus," said Dr. Nadine Burke Harris, California surgeon general. "And we really need people to, you know, step forward. I know people are tired, but it's absolutely important."

Health workers call on governor

In Georgia, where coronavirus cases have increased in the past week compared to the previous week, healthcare workers made a passionate plea.

More than 1,400 of them signed a letter to Governor Brian Kemp asking him to increase state restrictions to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The letter dated Thursday urged the governor to close bars and nightclubs and ban indoor gatherings of more than 25 people, including in places of worship. It also recommends a statewide facial coverage requirement that allows mayors and county officials to set appropriate requirements for their jurisdictions.

"Over the past week, we have seen a sharp increase in cases that cannot be explained by increased testing. We are also seeing a very worrying increase in hospitalizations that, if it continues, will overwhelm our health care infrastructure, not just in the metro Atlanta area but also in rural Georgia, "the letter said.

Dr. Jesse Couk, president of the Center for Infectious Disease Pastor and physician at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital, told CNN that he worked with other doctors and health professionals to create the letter after being frustrated by the inaction in response to the increase in cases. .

Couk and other medical contacts worked together to create the letter and have other health professionals sign it. He wanted to highlight the need for greater social distancing and more restrictions to stop the spread. He said he was speaking as a member of the Georgia Infectious Diseases Society and not as a representative of Piedmont Atlanta.

With the Texas and Kansas mask mandates to take effect on Friday, 19 states and Washington, DC, now have such requirements.

"We have the ability to keep business open and advance our economy so that Texans can continue to earn a paycheck, but it requires each of us to do our part … and that means wearing a mask in public spaces." . Governor Greg Abbott said.

Other governors have also issued orders statewide, including California, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, and Michigan. And in Tennessee, Governor Bill Lee signed an executive order giving mayors in 89 counties the authority to issue mask requirements. It allows local governments to issue mandates if an increase requires more preventive measures to curb the spread of the virus.

"While our densely populated urban areas continue to have the highest COVID-19 case rates, our local governments expressed the need for more flexibility to address an increase in cases and that includes setting stronger expectations around masks" Lee said in a statement. "This specific approach ensures that we protect both lives and livelihoods and keep our economy securely open in Tennessee."

In Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, the beaches will be open to thousands of visitors over the holiday weekend, but with a mask requirement to help stop the spread, Mayor Brenda Bethune said.

Of the 36 states whose new cases have increased this week compared to the previous one, nine of them have increased by more than 50%. They are Montana, Idaho, Nevada, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Louisiana, Alaska, and Delaware.