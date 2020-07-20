US coronavirus: some states continue to break Covid-19 records

"There is no question that we are having a surge right now," said Admiral Brett Giroir, the US undersecretary of health who is leading the administration's Covid-19 testing efforts.

"Yes, we are having an increase in cases, predominantly in the solar belt," said Giroir. "We are having more cases than a week ago, two weeks ago, three weeks ago, four weeks ago. That is very clear."

As of Monday morning, 31 states have seen more new cases in the past week compared to new cases the week before, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

And some places are becoming overwhelmed with new hospitalizations or deaths.

In Florida, at least 50 hospitals are outside the ICU space on Monday, according to data from the Florida Health Administration Agency. Miami-Dade County has exceeded its UCI capacity, with 130% occupancy on Monday, according to Miami-Dade County's Covid-19 board.

Los Angeles County reported its highest number of Covid-19 hospitalizations in a single day, with at least 2,216 people hospitalized on Sunday. And more than half of the 2,848 new cases reported Sunday were among people younger than 41.

Arizona reported its highest number of Covid-19 deaths in a single day: 147 on Saturday, according to data from the Covid and Johns Hopkins Tracking Project.

Georgia and North Carolina had record numbers for most Covid-19 cases reported in a single day. On Saturday, Georgia reported 4,688 new cases and North Carolina reported 2,522 new cases, according to Johns Hopkins data.

In Texas, Dallas County and San Antonio have brought in refrigerated trucks because they are running out of space to contain the bodies of Covid-19 victims.

Now, some local officials are reluctantly considering another shutdown.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said he was "on the verge" of another order to stay home and said things "reopened too quickly."

"It's not just about what opens and closes, it's also about what we do individually," Garcetti said.

"It's about the people who gather outside their homes, with people they might meet. It could be their extended family, they could be friends. They might think because they had a test two weeks ago, which is fine. But it's not."

The mayors of Houston and Atlanta wanted to roll back reopens in their cities, but faced opposition from their governors.

Trump says regular coronavirus briefings to resume

Across the country, more than 3.7 million Americans have been infected with Covid-19, and more than 140,534 people have died, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Track the virus in your state and across the U.S.

Governor: Requiring masks was & # 39; an easy decision & # 39; to protect the economy

While many governors are reluctant to close their states again, many are choosing to mask the mandates.

In Colorado, Governor Jared Polis said his state noted a decrease in the spread of the virus in places where more people were wearing face masks. Polis issued a state-wide facial mask mandate that went into effect on July 17.

"Desiring to keep the economy open, to maximize the ability to return to school in the safest way possible for teachers and students, the mask mandate was really an easy decision after seeing that data," said Governor Jared. Polis told ABC "This Week".

Doctors and scientists have repeatedly said that masks are among the most powerful weapons Americans can use against the virus.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has urged governors and mayors to be "as forceful as possible" for Americans to cover their faces.

In Florida, where daily new cases have tripled in a month, the governor has resisted implementing a mandate, saying the state will not prosecute people who do not cover their faces.

But in the city of Miami, officials are duplicating an existing mask order. Starting Monday, residents who do not wear a face mask in public will be fined without first receiving a warning. That fine starts at $ 50 and will increase with each additional crime.

These are the states that require masks

Older children can transmit viruses as much as adults.

With more states reporting surges, local leaders are struggling to find out whether children return to school or not.

President Donald Trump has already said he lobbied governors to ensure a return to classrooms across the country in the fall.

In Arizona, 87 health professionals signed a letter urging the state leader to keep schools closed during the first quarter of the school year. The governor has indicated that he will give more guidance on the reopening of the school in the coming days.

"We share a common concern: that the tremendous pressure to return to in-person education in August is inadvisable and dangerous given the uncontrolled spread of Covid-19 in our community," the letter said.

Back-to-school decisions come when new research reveals that older children (between the ages of 10 and 19) can transmit the virus within a home as much as adults.

Researchers in South Korea also found that children age 9 and younger transmitted the virus within their home at much lower rates.

"Although the detection rate of contacts for preschool-age children was lower, young children may show higher attack rates when school closes, which contributes to community transmission of Covid-19," the study said. .

You asked, we are answering: your main questions about Covid-19