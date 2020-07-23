US coronavirus: the country reported more cases in the last two weeks than in the whole of June

The staggering number indicates that the United States is still far from containing the virus, which is spreading through American communities, overwhelming hospitals, and testing labs. The spread has promised a bleak outlook for the next few months, according to health officials and the president. And experts have highlighted that the actual number of infections is probably much higher than the reported cases.

That comes when some US leaders have admitted that parts of the country reopened too soon. And as they did, residents were too quick to get back to old habits: crowding bars, crowding beaches on hot summer days, having barbecues, and vacationing with friends.

"This epidemic appeared throughout the south and west after June 10 simultaneously," he told Fox News. "We saw a wide spread of virus between counties, rural areas, small yards, and big yards, throughout the south, southwest, and west, almost simultaneously.

Hoping to catch up on the spread, at least 27 states have come to a halt or reversed their plans to reopen. In Houston, Mayor Sylvester Turner spoke again in favor of a second order to stay home amid a surge in cases. In Los Angeles, the mayor said the city was "on the verge" of another lockdown. But in Georgia, the governor criticized Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms' decision to return to Phase 1, where residents are ordered to return home with the exception of essential travel.

What comes next is unclear: Now that at least 41 states require covering their faces, some have said that strict measures like limiting meetings and enforcing social distancing and masks can be as shocking as another shutdown. But others are not so hopeful.

"Masks will help, but I think we need much more than masks to contain this epidemic that is going through our country like a freight train," said William Haseltine, president and chairman of global health expert group ACCESS Health International.

"Until we see major behavioral changes and until we see that public health services are stepping forward with many more resources, we are not sure we will contain this."

Louisiana on track to reach 100,000 cases

Louisiana, where the governor said earlier this month that the June progress against the virus was wiped out in weeks, will join at least 11 other states that reported a total of more than 100,000 infections.

These include California (with most cases), New York, Florida, Texas, New Jersey, Illinois, Georgia, Arizona, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina.

In Texas, the state broke its record for hospitalizations two days in a row this week, with 10,848 patients reported Tuesday and 10,893 reported Wednesday. It also reported its highest number of deaths in a single day on Wednesday: 197.

And in Florida, more than four dozen hospitals reported that there were no available beds in the ICU over the weekend. But the governor said this week that the state was following the "right course."

On Wednesday, Governor Ron DeSantis said parents should have the option of sending their children back to the classroom or to learn digitally from home, adding that "the costs of keeping schools closed are huge."

Coronavirus: your questions answered

Covid-19 could be the second leading cause of death in Los Angeles

California he beat New York with the most cases in the nation this week. With more than 420,000 cases, the state has seen a recent increase, while infections reported by New York have slowed significantly. California hit another peak in new cases, reporting 12,807 positive tests in one day, Governor Gavin Newsom said Wednesday.

Los Angeles County health officials announced Wednesday that the virus is on track to be the second leading cause of death in the county, with at least 3,400 deaths in the first six months of the year.

That would mean the disease will cost more lives than Alzheimer's and strokes, health officials said. Coronary heart disease, the leading cause of death, claimed 6,000 lives in the first six months of 2019.

The news comes after the county reported 2,232 hospitalized patients on Monday, breaking its own record for daily hospitalizations at least four times in a week. There were 2,207 confirmed cases hospitalized Wednesday, 27% of which are in the ICU, health officials said.

Meanwhile, San Francisco is on "high alert" after averaging 79 new cases every day this week and seeing a 23% increase in hospitalizations, Public Health Director Grant Colfax said Wednesday.

Those two numbers play a key role in helping officials determine whether to pause or reverse the reopening, Colfax added.

Fauci: "I don't see us eradicating the virus"

As states focus on reducing the spread of the coronavirus, the country's leading infectious disease expert says the world can never eradicate the virus, but can control it with a vaccine and good public health measures.

"I think with a combination of good public health measures, a degree of herd immunity in the herd and a good vaccine, which I hope and feel cautiously optimistic that we will get. I think that when you join the three of them, I think we will have a very good control of this, "said Dr. Anthony Fauci, speaking during a webcast hosted by the TB Alliance.

Earlier this month, the World Health Organization also said that the world is unlikely to be able to eradicate or eliminate Covid-19 any time soon.

Positive results are now being obtained from trials involving three different coronavirus vaccines, but even when a vaccine is approved, there will be major obstacles to its distribution.

And another obstacle: half of Americans would not receive a coronavirus vaccine if it were Available today for lack of confidence, former US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy told CNN earlier this week.

"We know that distributing vaccines will be difficult enough and if people are not willing to take it because we have not generated enough public confidence, that will seriously affect our ability to develop collective immunity," said Murthy.