US coronavirus USA: Almost half of states report an increase in new cases of coronavirus

"In fact, more tests result in more cases. However … if widespread testing was the full reason for the increase in cases, I would expect to see the proportion of positive tests decrease or at least remain stable." that, "says Dr. Shoshana Ungerleider, an internal medicine specialist at the California Pacific Medical Center.

"This has nothing to do with more testing and everything to do with behavior," he said. "We need to talk to people about following the guidelines, wearing masks, avoiding crowds, staying home if possible, and washing hands."

But parts of the country remain divided over the use of face masks in public, and more officials have had to consider making face covers a requirement.

As those discussions take place, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. USA They say he will soon make an updated recommendation on public health benefits in the masks, a senior agency official told CNN.

So far, the CDC has conducted a scientific review on the subject, and a senior official with knowledge of the review says researchers are studying climate masks are not only "good for source control and they avoid give it to others. " We are also seeing if the masks will protect you from wearing it (Covid-19). "

States with increased cases

The 23 states that saw an increase in new cases reported compared to the previous week, according to Johns Hopkins University data, are: Washington, California, Nevada, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, Utah, Arizona, Texas, Oklahoma , Kansas, Missouri, Michigan Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia, Tennessee, Georgia, South Carolina, Florida, Delaware, and Hawaii.

In California, the number of people hospitalized with coronavirus is the highest since the start of the pandemic. Statewide, 3,574 people were hospitalized Saturday. The state also reported most new cases in a single day, 4,515, since the start of the pandemic, according to data from the state health department.

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced last week that residents should wear a mask in "high risk" settings, including indoor public space, public transportation, or while seeking medical attention.

In Texas, one of the first states to push for reopening, a mayor said he wanted the state to reopen more slowly while following coronavirus restrictions.

"When the governor began reopening, I wish it had been slowed down so that we could see the numbers in each of the phases before moving on to the next phase," Austin Mayor Steve Adler said Sunday night.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott insists there is no cause for concern and has rejected a request from several city mayors that they would be allowed to require masks in their cities.

"By making appointments unable to impose masks, he sent the message to our community that perhaps this was over," Adler said.

These states require you to wear a face mask in public.

States that remain stable

Meanwhile, ten states are constantly walking in new cases compared to last week: Oregon, New Mexico, North Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, Indiana, Arkansas, and Virginia.

And 17 states report a decrease in new cases. They are South Dakota, Illinois, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Alaska, Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Maryland.

In New York City, officials say they are on track for the second phase of reopening that will begin Monday.

In a press release, the governor said the state continues "on the right path to defeat the virus," noting that the state saw a positivity rate of less than 1% for the virus in tests conducted Saturday.

All your coronavirus questions answered

Groups of youth testing positive for coronavirus

Across the south, some officials are alarming more young people who test positive for the virus.

In Mississippi, where a health official called the "overwhelmingly disappointing" of adherence to social estrangement in recent weeks, officials attributed groups of new cases to fraternity parties.

In Texas, the governor said that people under the age of 30 accounted for the majority of new coronavirus cases in multiple counties last week. He said the increase in infected youth could be related to Memorial Day parties, bar visits or other gatherings.

And in Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis said Saturday's cases are "shifting in a radical direction" toward populations in their 20s and 30s.

Those younger groups, he said, are mostly asymptomatic and don't require clinical attention.

Experts have alarmed Florida escalation cases, saying the state could become the next epicenter of the US coronavirus. USA On Saturday, Florida reported 4,049 new cases, most reported in a single day.