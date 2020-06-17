US coronavirus USA: Florida, Arizona and Texas report record number of daily Covid-19 cases this week

"We may have ended the pandemic, but the pandemic is not over with us," Dr. Ashish Jha, director of the Harvard Global Health Institute, said Tuesday.

Florida recorded nearly 2,800 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, the highest number of new and confirmed cases in a single day the state has seen, according to the Florida Department of Health. Despite the increase, Governor Ron DeSantis told reporters on Tuesday that the state will not close.

"We are going to move forward. We are going to continue protecting the most vulnerable," DeSantis said. "We will urge, continue advising, particularly our elderly population to maintain social distance, avoid crowds."

Arizona reached a record number of daily cases on Tuesday, as did Texas.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott attributed the increase to an outbreak at an assistance center and delayed reporting.

But the state's hospitalization rate, a number that officials monitor to make sure the health system is not overwhelmed, has also increased.

Reopens nationwide, along with breaches of personal safety measures, have led researchers from the University of Washington Institute for Health Measurement and Assessment (IHME) to increase their projections of Covid-19 deaths this summer.

"Unless we are effective at other things, like wearing a mask, avoiding contact, it will inexorably lead to the second wave," Dr. IHME Chris Murray told CNN's Anderson Cooper.

How are the states in fashion?

• 21 states are seeing upward trends in recently reported cases from one week to the next: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Kansas, Oregon, Louisiana, Montana, Nevada, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

• 8 states are seeing a constant number of recently reported cases: Connecticut, Indiana, Maine, Mississippi, Ohio, South Dakota, Utah, and Washington.

• 21 states are seeing a downward trend: Colorado, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Pennsylvania , Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia and Wisconsin.

• One state, Vermont, has seen a decrease of at least 50%.

The second wave may be coming, but we are not out of the first yet.

At first, it seemed that the finish line for the pandemic was the end of summer. And even though experts don't see it that way anymore, many Americans are eager to get back to normal.

Murray expects a "second wave" to begin in late August, with the United States reaching more than 201,000 coronavirus deaths by October 1.

But the rates of coronavirus cases in the US USA They have not yet dropped to a level low enough to stop the first wave.

As the virus spreads, it appears to be following roads, researchers at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and the University of Pennsylvania said Tuesday.

People are leaving their homes now that more places are opening. As more people interact with others, the disease spreads, the researchers found.

Navajo Nation institutes blockades

The Navajo Nation, which beat New York and New Jersey for the highest rate of coronavirus infection per capita in the US. The US announced weekend locks aimed at reducing infections Tuesday.

The first is expected from Friday to Monday, and the next will take place the following weekend, according to the statement.

"We have to keep doing what we are doing wearing protective masks, meeting weekend locks, staying home, and keeping a six foot distance from others. Now is not the time to back off. Let's not back off! Your masks , practice social distancing and wash your hands, "Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said in a press release.

The Navajo Nation encompasses parts of New Mexio, Utah, and Arizona, which has seen a large increase in new cases. Native American territory reported a population of 173,667 at the 2020 census.

Texas mayors want mandatory masks to mitigate spread

Nine Texas mayors, including top officials in Houston, Dallas, Austin and San Antonio, have urged the state governor to demand masks to prevent the virus from spreading in their cities.

"If mayors are given the opportunity to demand to cover their faces, we believe our cities will be ready to help reduce the spread of this disease," the mayors said in a letter to Abbott.

New research supports the case of using masks to reduce spread.

In a study reported Tuesday, researchers estimated that between 230,000 and 450,000 cases of the virus were prevented in states that enacted requirements for mask use between April 8 and May 15.

"The findings suggest that requiring the use of face masks in public could help mitigate the spread of COVID-19," wrote Wei Lyu and George Wehby of the Department of Health Administration and Policy at the University of Iowa School of Public Health. .

Also hoping to mitigate the spread, the non-profit organization Resolve to Save Lives led by the former director of the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention. USA

The guide will complement CDC's efforts to provide local public health departments with detailed guidance on how they can prevent the virus from spreading further.