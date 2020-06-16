US coronavirus USA: model projects that 200,000 people could die in October

Health experts expect a second wave of the virus's spread. And continued relaxation of the restrictions may worsen the impact of the next outbreak, said Ali Mokdad, one of the creators of the model from the University of Washington Institute for Health Measurement and Assessment (IHME).

"Increased mobility and premature relaxation of social estrangement led to more infections and we see it in Florida, Arizona and other states. This means more projected deaths," Mokdad told CNN.

Although daily mortality rates are expected to decrease in June and July, the model predicts a second increase in deaths through September, culminating in 201,129 on October 1.

The certainty of the model decreases the longer it is projected.

Projections like that of The IHME, as well as infection and hospitalization metrics, are important as states decide how to proceed. Looking at infection rates today, Dr. Anthony Fauci told the British newspaper The Telegraph, it will probably be months before life returns to normal.

How are the states in fashion?

18 states trending upward in recently reported cases from one week to the next: California, Oregon, Nevada, Arizona, Montana, Wyoming, Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, Carolina North, Alaska and Hawaii.

10 states are seeing a constant number of recently reported cases: Washington, Utah, South Dakota, Kansas, Iowa, Tennessee, Ohio, West Virginia, Maine, and Rhode Island.

22 states trending down: Idaho, Colorado, New Mexico, Nebraska, North Dakota, Minnesota, Missouri, Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts , Vermont, New Hampshire and Delaware.

States decide whether to continue reopening as the virus spreads

Some states that see cases of coronavirus on the rise may have to decide whether to continue to reopen as planned.

Although Arkansas recorded 731 new cases, its largest peak since the pandemic began, the state will still go through to phase two of reopening, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson.

"We cannot have life on hold for six months to a year until there is a vaccine," said Hutchinson. "We have to be able to continue with life and business."

North Carolina's next steps are still unclear as the state sees positive rates of tests and hospitalizations. Gov. Roy Cooper told reporters on Monday that he would announce early next week whether the state will remain open in phase three later this month.

The city of Austin, Texas has already taken action, extending orders to stay home until August 15, Mayor Steve Adler tweeted on Twitter.

There has been an increase in coronavirus cases in the city, Adler said. Meanwhile, Texas reported a record 2,326 hospitalizations due to coronavirus on Monday.

New Jersey is among the states with the lowest trend in new cases in the country, but Gov. Phil Murphy said that does not amount to authorization to rule out precautions.

"We're not just going to lift our doors at once like other states have," Murphy said. "We have already paid a huge, huge, almost unfathomable price."

Who gets sick?

A new report from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. USA It sheds some light on the demographic breakdown of who is getting sick with the virus in the US. USA And how it went.

Of the 1,761,503 coronavirus cases between January 22 and May 30, 14% were hospitalized, 2% were admitted to the intensive care unit, and 5% died.

The latest figures confirm that older people, minorities, and people with pre-existing health conditions have the highest risk of death.

Globally, about one in five people has an underlying health condition that puts them at increased risk of becoming seriously ill from the coronavirus, according to a study published in the Lancet Global Health journal on Monday.

Many of them may have conditions that have not been diagnosed or that the health system does not know about, wrote researchers from institutions around the world, including the United Kingdom, the United States and China.

Learning more about the virus

Health professionals hope to protect people from the virus by learning more about it.

The National Institutes of Health launched a national database to collect medical information on patients with US coronavirus. USA For more information.

"This effort aims to transform clinical information into the knowledge that is urgently needed to study COVID-19, including health risk factors that indicate better or worse outcomes for the disease and to identify potentially effective treatments," said the agency in a press release on Monday.

To help inform the public about whether they have been exposed to the virus, the Red Cross announced Monday that it will test all blood, plasma and platelet donations for antibodies to the coronavirus.

The test, which has been licensed by the United States Food and Drug Administration, shows whether a person's immune system has produced antibodies to fight the virus.

It was once thought that children were not as likely to have a difficult fight with the virus, but a team from Northwell Health, a large New York health system, said a condition called Multi-Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) It may be a late response to a coronavirus infection.

"We were quite surprised as it developed," Dr. Charles Schleien told CNN on Monday. "The whole syndrome came out of nowhere. We were comfortable for months (in the belief) that the children were not affected during all these months by the coronavirus."