US coronavirus USA: More cities and states are sounding the coronavirus spike alarm

According to a CNN analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University, 19 states have increasing case rates, several of which have reached record or near-record levels. And for the first time, the increase in cases has led some officials to delay reopening plans in stages.

Months after the pandemic, more than 113,800 people have died, according to Johns Hopkins, with approximately 1,000 deaths reported each day.

Here is a breakdown of some of the states that have seen an increase in the number of infections.

New Texas case rates have been much higher than in the previous two months, averaging 1,729 new cases per day during the week ending June 11, according to a CNN analysis of the Johns Hopkins data.

A spokesman for the Texas Department of State Health Services told CNN Thursday that there were just over 2,000 new cases and warned: "This is still a serious situation."

"People still need to take steps to protect themselves and their communities by continuing social distancing, covering their faces in public, and continuing to wash their hands and disinfect surfaces frequently," said spokesman Chris Van Deusen.

Harris County officials, which includes Houston, said hospitalizations are the highest to date. While they believe they can handle the increase for now, they are preparing to reopen NRG Stadium in Houston as a field hospital.

Florida

Meanwhile, Florida is experiencing its highest 7-day average for new cases, according to Johns Hopkins data.

Governor Ron DeSantis has said that the increasing number of cases is due to increased evidence capacity. CNN data shows that state testing increased, decreased, and is now increasing again.

Dr. Aileen Marty, an infectious disease expert at Florida International University in Miami, said a "small part" of the increase was the test, "but it really is a real increase in cases." That increase could be exacerbated by people who don't wear masks or social distancing, Marty said, and by the use of tear gas in recent protests following the police murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

"The use of these gases is very serious … because it damages the airways," Marty said. "It damages the exact airways that our bodies need to defend against this virus."

Arizona

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey said Thursday that the state had hospital capacity to cope with a recent spike in cases, adding that it was not serious enough to restore economic restrictions.

According to the state, Arizona peaked at 79% of intensive care hospital beds in use on Tuesday, while ventilator use rose to a record high of 38% on Wednesday.

Ducey said the hospital bed rate does not include 2,600 additional "boost" beds reserved in the event of a dramatic increase.

The Phoenix mayor, however, said the state is not recovering from Covid-19.

"From my point of view, we have had so many records that you don't want to have for Covid-19," said Mayor Kate Gallego on a panel discussion with other mayors organized by the Center for American Progress. "We open too early and that's why our hospitals are really struggling."

Gallego attributed the increase mainly to the lifting of the state order to stay home on May 15.

California

In California, Los Angeles hit a near-record high in cases, even as the county moves toward Phase 3 of its reopening plan on Friday, allowing companies like gyms, museums, day camps, and TV production to resume operations.

Los Angeles County reported 1,857 new cases Thursday, the second highest number reported in a day. A press release noted that 600 of those cases stemmed from an accumulation of test results.

On Wednesday, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti admitted that the reopening of business makes him "nervous."

"We are still in the biggest medical pandemic of our lives," he said, urging those involved in the protests to quarantine for 14 days or to be tested for Covid-19.

South Carolina

Some South Carolina coastal cities are canceling the July 4 events as the state experiences its own surge in cases, including in Myrtle Beach.

A city spokesperson told CNN on Thursday that the area had seen an upward trend, and is telling tourists to "bring your mask and your patience."

The trend in Myrtle Beach reflects a situation that is unfolding across the state. South Carolina's leading epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said at a press conference on Wednesday that the past two weeks have brought the highest daily numbers since the start of the pandemic.

"Today I am more concerned about Covid-19 in South Carolina than before," she said.

Rising cases cause delayed reopens

Nashville city officials said Thursday they would delay the next phase of the city's reopening due to an increase in coronavirus cases. The Metro Department of Public Health announced an increase of 56 cases, bringing the total in Nashville and Davidson County to 6,627.

According to a statement by Mayor John Cooper, "Most of our public health metrics are satisfactory." But the 14-day average of new cases "remains slightly high," Cooper said.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, a Democrat, also decided to delay reopening plans by a week due to the increase in cases.

"We now see a significant increase in Covid-19 infections in Oregon counties," Brown said in a series of tweets, "and it's cause for concern."