US coronavirus USA: More youth across the South are testing positive for coronavirus, authorities warn

Changes in demographics have been recorded in parts of Florida, South Carolina, Georgia, Texas, and other states, many of which were some of the first to reopen.

And while some officials have noted more widespread testing is underway, others say the new cases stem from Americans failing to achieve social distance or wearing masks.

Despite severe warnings from experts across the United States, hundreds gathered Saturday in Tulsa, Oklahoma, for President Donald Trump's first re-election campaign since the start of the pandemic.

Few masks on even as Tulsa County reported its highest number of new infections in one day on Saturday, the fifth time this week the country reported a record.

Given the increases, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. USA They have conducted a scientific review of the public health benefits of the masks, and will soon make an updated recommendation, a senior CDC official told CNN.

A senior official with knowledge of the review said the science is being studied as to whether the masks are not only "good for source control, and prevent giving it to others, but we are also looking at whether the masks they will protect you from getting [Covid-19] yourself. "

"We know that it is good to wear a mask to protect others. We are studying whether that will also keep him safe," added the official.

The CDC website has two separate pages of guidance on facial covers. One recommends that people wear masks when they leave their home. The other recommends that people wear a mask if they cannot adequately distance themselves socially.

So far, the United States has recorded more than 2.2 million cases and at least 119,719 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Where young people test positive

In Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis said Saturday's cases are "shifting in a radical direction" toward populations in their 20s and 30s.

The younger groups that test positive are mostly asymptomatic and do not require clinical attention, the governor said.

"We are also seeing that they are not only testing positive because they are testing more, but they are also testing positive at an increasing rate over the past week," DeSantis said, adding that there is evidence of transmission among the younger groups.

The increased testing, he said, comes when many people return to the workforce.

Experts have alarmed Florida escalation cases, saying the state could become the next epicenter of the US coronavirus. USA On Saturday, Florida reported 4,049 new cases, most reported in a single day.

In South Carolina, health officials said Friday that people under the age of 30 were increasingly testing positive for the virus. 18% of the state's total cases come from people between the ages of 21 and 30.

"The increases we are seeing serve as a warning that young adults and youth are not immune to Covid-19," said Dr. Brannon Traxler, medical consultant for the state Department of Health and Environmental Control. "They also tell us that young people in South Carolina are not taking social distancing seriously."

And Georgia's largest hospital also reported seeing an increase in patients ages 20 to 30, according to CNN affiliate WSB.

"It is a bit of a disturbing trend, and what scares me is not only that they are younger, but that they can infect other people as well, especially parents and grandparents," said Grady Health System medical director Dr. Robert Jansen. station.

Less than 7% social distancing in a Texas county

In Galveston County, Texas, Dr. Philip Keizer with the local health department told CNN affiliate KPRC that they were seeing a lot of infections in young people.

And the age of people with positive results is getting younger, he told the news station.

"Our average age of positive people last week was 30, the average age of people who had the test was 47," he said.

And those numbers come as many have not followed the guidelines issued by health officials who urge residents to keep their distance and wear face covers.

"We have data from some of the cell phone companies that show that in Galveston County less than 7% of people are socially estranged," Keizer said.

Galveston County is home to approximately 342,139 people, according to the United States Census Bureau.

Almost half of states see increase in new cases

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, at least 23 states show an upward trend in new cases compared to last week. Ten of those states reported a jump of more than 50%, including Texas and Florida, which were some of the first states to start reopening.

California, the first state to implement radical blockade measures, is also seeing an increase in cases.

Meanwhile, new cases in New York, once the epicenter of the outbreak, are declining. On Friday, Governor Andrew Cuomo delivered his last coronavirus briefing after what he called "111 days of hell."

As some states report a record number of daily new cases and state leaders reflect on the implementation of face mask requirements, the World Health Organization warned that the pandemic is accelerating.

More than 150,000 new cases of the virus were reported to WHO on Thursday, the organization's director general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said at a press conference on Friday.

Almost half of those cases were reported from the Americas, he said.

"The world is in a new and dangerous phase. It is understandable that many people are sick of being home. Countries are understandably eager to open up their societies and economies. But the virus is spreading rapidly, it is still deadly, and most of people are still susceptible, "he said.