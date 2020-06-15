US coronavirus USA: Return to normal after Covid-19 pandemic could take a year, says Dr. Fauci

The last period of time comes just after a week in which the national case reached 2 million. Cases have increased in 18 states in the past week, and six states reported a jump of more than 50%. This has led some government and health officials to linger on reopening efforts.

"It's going to be really wait and see," said Fauci. "My feeling, looking at what happens with the infection rate, I think it's more likely to be measured in months rather than weeks," he said. referring to the timeline to undo the constraints.

As health experts continue to learn more about the virus, it is clear that a time frame for when the situation will be considered under control is still unknown.

Hospitalizations in some states

The number of hospitalizations, a key indicator to measure the impact of the virus, has it jumped in some states, including Texas and Oregon. Authorities say their systems are being taxed again by the virus.

In Phoenix, Mayor Kate Gallego said she was concerned about the hospital's capacity as the number of cases continues to grow.

"From my point of view, we have had many of the records that we do not want to reach Covid-19. We open too early and that is why our hospitals are really struggling," Gallego said during a panel discussion last week.

At least four states, Arkansas, Alabama, Oregon, and South Carolina, have also reported their highest daily case counts recently.

Fauci said Friday that the large increase in cases was not necessarily a "second spike," adding that an anticipated "second wave" in the fall could be avoided if the upticks as seen this week are handled properly.

"It is not inevitable that you will have a 'second wave' call in the fall or even a massive surge if you address it the right way," Fauci said. "However, when you start to see increases in hospitalization, it's a safe situation that you need to pay close attention to."

Impact of protests on case numbers

Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced Friday that the state needed to pause further reopens and would not review any new county requests to move. inside the next phase for at least seven days due to recent spikes in cases. The number of recently reported cases increased by 75% in the same time period, said director of the Oregon Health Authority, Pat Allen.

But he said it was too early to know if the recent protests contributed to the new case count. He added that they are currently tracking contacts and trying to determine when and how the recently infected infected the virus.

Governor Brown noted that the link to the protests would be an unlikely source for all cases, since the increase was both rural and urban.

Although no one has directly linked the recent increase in cases to protests across the country, given the activities involved in some of the protests, Fauci warned participants to wear face shields whenever possible.

"I would say that in a perfect job people should not congregate in a crowd and demonstrate," Fauci said, noting that people will continue to meet despite warnings from health officials.

"If you're going to do it, don't take off your mask when you're singing, yelling and screaming, and do whatever it takes at a demonstration," he said.

Fauci and other officials have urged attendees to get tested, and some health agencies offer free coronavirus tests to protesters.

Recommendations to stop the spread

As new cases appear, some municipalities have decided to cancel large meetings to make sure that people do not put themselves or others at risk.

Chicago canceled all major outdoor events during the summer, including Lollapalooza and the Chicago Jazz Festival.

In South Carolina, where cases have doubled daily in certain areas since Memorial Day weekend, Myrtle Beach, Folly Beach, Patriots Point, North Charleston and Isle of Palms announced the cancellation of July 4 events. like fireworks in the light of great cases.

For those who have already been exposed, the CDC now recommends that anyone in contact with a positive case be tested, even if they do not have any symptoms.

Another way to continue protecting yourself and others is to wear a mask. On Sunday, the US Surgeon General. USA He rejected the idea that wearing masks robbed Americans of their freedom and insisted that they provide more freedom.

"Some feel that facial liners infringe on their freedom of choice, but if they wear more, we will have MORE freedom to go out," Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams said in a tweet this morning.

Fauci expressed optimism in his interview published Sunday that one vaccine, or several vaccines, could soon be successful. "We have potential vaccines that are making significant progress. We have maybe four or five," he said.

"You can never guarantee success with a vaccine, it is silly to do it, there are so many possibilities that things will go wrong," he explained. "(But) everything we have seen in the first results, it is conceivable that we get two or three vaccines that are successful."

While scientists continue to work on a possible vaccine against the virus, senior health officials continue to encourage social distancing, frequent hygiene practices, and the use of face covers to mitigate transmission.