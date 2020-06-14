US coronavirus USA: some states record record hospitalizations

As of Saturday, coronavirus cases continued to rise in 18 states, several of which recorded record or near-record levels. In 17 states, the numbers were trending downward, and the numbers held steady in 13 states.

Of the nearly 20 states where the numbers increased, Oregon, Nevada, Wyoming, Oklahoma, Alabama, and South Carolina saw an increase of more than 50% in the past week compared to the previous week.

The increase in coronavirus cases in various states is not necessarily a second peak, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading expert on infectious diseases.

"However, when you start to see increases in hospitalization, it's a safe situation that you need to pay close attention to," he said Friday.

Early access point sees major improvement

Once the epicenter of the pandemic as home to the largest and densest city in the country, New York State has taken a major turn.

The number of virus-related deaths declined further in New York as much of the state was approaching a full reopening, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo said Saturday. The state reported 32 lives lost due to the coronavirus, its lowest number since the pandemic. And his Covid-related hospitalizations were 1,734 on Saturday, the lowest since March 20.

"We have, we have tamed the beast, we are now 180 degrees to the other side," Cuomo said.

While New York has come a long way, he said, almost half the country has not. He noted that nearly 20 states have experienced sudden increases in coronavirus cases.

"This is a terrifying time," added Cuomo. "We thought we were past. Well, the beast is raising its ugly head. Half of the states are seeing a surge. New York is the exact opposite."

And in Oregon, Gov. Kate Brown paused for seven days to move forward with the reopening in light of an increase in cases that followed the relaxation of the restrictions. "This is essentially a yellow light across the state," Brown said.

Some of the increased cases may be the result of more tests. The number of new tests reported per day in the country has generally tripled since mid-April, according to data collected by the Covid Monitoring Project.

Authorities urged people to continue to follow recommendations for social distancing and to wear masks in public, among other CDC guidelines.

"We now know that this disease has a high degree of asymptomatic spread, so we encourage people to cover their faces," US Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams told WJBK television station in Detroit.

Most Americans follow guidelines

While the pandemic shows no signs of slowing down, the good news is that most Americans have been following guidelines on ways to combat it.

About 80% of Americans surveyed across the country said they had self-isolated last month, according to a CDC report released on Friday.

Nationwide, 74% of respondents said they used facial coverage in public, either always or frequently.

And 84.3% of respondents believed their state's mitigation strategies were the right balance or even not restrictive enough, the survey team, led by CDC's Michael Tynan, said in the agency's weekly report.

"Most adults reported that they would not feel safe if government-mandated community mitigation strategies such as stay-at-home orders and nonessential business closings were lifted across the country the moment they The survey was conducted, although a minority of these unsafe adults wanted these restrictions to be lifted despite the risks, "the team concluded.