US Department of Health orders CDC to add hospital data to its website

Lucia Abascal interviews patients from her home while working as a contract investigator in San Francisco on June 25. Paul Chinn / The San Francisco Chronicle / Getty Images)

To combat the rise in coronavirus cases in California, there must be enough contact tracking staff in regions where Covid-19 infections are on the rise, but the state's lead contact tracking program investigator told CNN, but not all regions require an equal number of trackers.

"They are not, at their current level, they are not everywhere," said epidemiologist Dr. George Rutherford of the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), who also runs the program's contact search training program for the college. "If we distribute it evenly, it probably still wouldn't be enough in the areas of highest incidence."

Health officials, he said, cannot forecast the amount of contact tracking needed in a region until public health departments receive alerts of positive results, but the teams are scalable. "We can call additional people if there is an increase," said Rutherford.

With 58 counties in the state, the number of contact trackers working in each county should be driven by the number of confirmed cases, not the county's total population, he said.

"If you are in Modoc County, with zero cases, you don't need a large contact search team," he said, adding that a regional focus in some parts of the state may be enough to cover areas without many cases. "Six people could cover, you know, seven or eight counties."

UCSF, with the assistance of the University of California, Los Angeles, operates a Virtual Training Academy for Contract Trackers and is working with the state to strengthen its staff who can track people who have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus.

Of the army of 10,000 contact trackers that California has assembled in response to the pandemic, the academy has trained 6,700 people so far, he said. As potential tracers are identified by the state, they are quickly processed and training begins, which takes about a week.

And as the number of confirmed cases increases, so does the need for more contact trackers, who are making phone calls to communicate with people infected with the virus.

"Last weekend with its large number of cases in San Francisco, people were working overtime," he said. "It was a great sweat covering everything, but we covered it."