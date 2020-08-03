US firearm purchases soar during pandemic, according to FBI records







In July 2020, the FBI conducted more than 3.6 million firearm background checks, making it the third highest month on record for controls since the office began keeping statistics in 1998, according to New data released by the agency on Monday. In comparison, the office wrote just over 2 million checks in July 2019.

Background checks associated with the sale, transfer, or authorization of firearms set a record high in June when the FBI conducted more than 3.9 million checks, followed in March 2020 when the agency saw 3.7 million checks.

Another lasting pattern in 2020 has been the order of the states that top the list, with Illinois, Kentucky, Texas, Florida and California continually seeing most of the background checks for the sale, transfer or license of weapons.

Under US law, federally licensed gun sellers must conduct checks on every buyer, whether a purchase is made at a store or at a gun show. A buyer presents their identification to the seller, fills out a form from the U.S. Office of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, which lists the buyer's age, address, race, and criminal history, and then the seller submits Information to the FBI to verify databases to ensure that a criminal record does not impede the purchase.