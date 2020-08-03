US firearm purchases soar during pandemic, according to FBI records

Background checks associated with the sale, transfer, or authorization of firearms set a record high in June when the FBI conducted more than 3.9 million checks, followed in March 2020 when the agency saw 3.7 million checks.
Another lasting pattern in 2020 has been the order of the states that top the list, with Illinois, Kentucky, Texas, Florida and California continually seeing most of the background checks for the sale, transfer or license of weapons.
Under US law, federally licensed gun sellers must conduct checks on every buyer, whether a purchase is made at a store or at a gun show. A buyer presents their identification to the seller, fills out a form from the U.S. Office of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, which lists the buyer's age, address, race, and criminal history, and then the seller submits Information to the FBI to verify databases to ensure that a criminal record does not impede the purchase.
While the overwhelming number of protests calling for racial justice after Floyd's death were peaceful, the damage caused by protesters prompted government officials across the country to opt for a show of force by police and In some cases, members of the National Guard were called to patrol the American streets.
It is not uncommon for a large number of FBI firearms background checks to follow incidents of national tragedy. In 2012, federal police observed a 39% increase in firearm transfer background checks during the month of the fatal shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, compared to the previous month. Similarly, the FBI saw a 48% increase in background checks in the month of the 2015 terror attack in San Bernardino, California, compared to the previous month.
Following March 2020 record numbers, an official with the National Rifle Association, one of the nation's largest gun rights organizations, said concerns about personal safety during the coronavirus pandemic are likely key factors in increased FBI background checks.
"Firearm sales increase in uncertain times because Americans know that their safety is ultimately in their own hands," NRA spokeswoman Amy Hunter said in a statement to CNN.
Those who call for more gun control see the problem very differently.
"My biggest concern is the potential number of first-time gun buyers who, before March, did not believe they needed a gun," said David Chipman, a retired ATF special agent and senior policy adviser for the Giffords organization for combat armed violence.
"This administration has repeatedly worked to expand access to weapons during a national pandemic and has encouraged people to take up arms and intimidate their governors into reopening the government," said Volsky.