US Governors, Officials Want Facial Masks To Wear, So Some Police Departments Won't Enforce It

US governors and officials working to stop the spread of the coronavirus are ordering the public to wear masks, but when it comes to enforcing the new mandates, some police are looking the other way.

Police officers and legal experts who spoke to the Wall Street Journal said the opposition stems from various problems, including other priorities and concerns about the bias.

"Enforcing people who don't wear face covers in public would be very challenging and would detract from the few crucial resources we have," Ronald Lawrence, the chief of police for Citrus Heights, California, told the newspaper.

In California, Governor Gavin Newsom has made wearing masks mandatory in most public places.

The Lawrence department has released more than 13,000 masks to local businesses, the Wall Street Journal said, but when it comes to enforcing Newsom's order, it is one of several police agencies that will not.

Newsom has threatened to withhold billions in federal and state coronavirus relief aid from non-compliant counties and "redirect those dollars to communities that are." So far, state lawmakers have failed to comply with the warning.

This situation is not only developing in California.

Sheriffs and police chiefs in North Carolina, Ohio, Texas, Tennessee and Kansas also announced that they will not force the public to wear masks, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The rules for covering the face also contain exceptions for people with certain health conditions, putting police officers at risk of bias if they chase down the wrong people, said Leslie Gielow Jacobs, a professor at McGeorge University School of Law. of the Pacific in Sacramento.

"This is so broad based that almost anything could be seen as a violation, so they could be charged with selective enforcement," he added.

Officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have advised and sometimes asked Americans to wear face masks or covers since April.

"We are not defenseless against COVID-19," said CDC Director Dr. Robert R. Redfield. Cloth liners are one of the most powerful weapons we have to slow and stop the spread of the virus, particularly when used universally in a community setting. All Americans have a responsibility to protect themselves, their families, and their communities. "

As of Friday afternoon, there were more than 3.6 million infections and at least 138,840 deaths from COVID-19 in the U.S.