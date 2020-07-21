US hospitality industry: face masks will be required

(CNN) – Think of it as the must-have travel accessory of 2020.

As they try to open up safely in the Covid-19 pandemic, major hotel chains are the latest in a growing list of places in the U.S. travel industry that will soon require a face mask.

You can still beat that face by covering yourself in the privacy of your own room or in outdoor settings. But while sharing an interior public space, the American Hotel & Lodging Association has a simple message: masks.

AHLA said Monday that some of the largest hotel brands are looking to implement the policy as early as next week. You should check with the hotel where you are staying to find out when your requirement comes into effect.

The mandate is only part of AHLA's "Safe Stay Guest Guest Checklist" for guests on how to travel safely, it said in a recent press release.

AHLA also aims to create a standard experience across the country, so people from Washington to Florida can expect the same thing instead of discovering a new way of doing things in different places.

Objective: "To make it safer and easier to travel"

Facial masks are now required at many of the top hotel chains in the United States.

"Requiring facial coverings and practicing social distancing in public spaces will create an even safer environment for all of our guests and employees," said Chip Rogers, AHLA President and CEO.

Rogers said he would also like to see all government officials on board.

"We applaud governors who have standardized the use of facial coatings in all interior public spaces, and we urge all legislators to help make it a national standard by implementing this requirement in their states," it said in the statement.

"These preventive measures make it safer and easier for Americans to travel, while supporting hotel and tourism employees," he said.

Other security measures

Along with the mask's mandate, the AHLA detailed other actions that hotel guests are encouraged to keep their temporary accommodation as safe as possible:

– Maintain social distancing in all common areas.

– Choose contactless options when you can, such as online reservations, registrations and payments.

– Consider skipping daily room cleaning – ask the hotel about your options.

– Request delivery of room service without contact.

The main chains weigh

If you want to stay at a Marriott property like the Stanton in Miami Beach, Florida, you'll need to follow their rules on facial masks in public areas. Photograph of Jeff Herron

Many of the major chains with locations in the United States – Hilton, Hyatt, IHG, Loews, Wyndham, Marriott, and Radisson – supported the security measures in press releases.

"We are redefining our cleanliness and safety standards to align with evolving expert protocols as we all work together to manage the spread of Covid-19," said Arne Sorenson, CEO of Marriott International, in the press release.

"The health guide is clear when wearing masks, and it's a simple step everyone can take when they're in public hotel spaces to protect themselves, each other and their associates."

Mark Hoplamazian, Hyatt President and CEO, said: "We require facial coverage for hotel guests in the United States and Canada in order to care for the health and safety of our guests and colleagues. To help enable safe travel Amid the current challenges of Covid -19, we must unite as an industry and promote clear guidelines. "

The mask debate

The fact that people should be required to cover their faces in certain public spaces has become a flashpoint in the United States.

In Georgia, the mayors of some of the largest cities are in a heated and very public debate with Governor Brian Kemp, who does not want to impose face masks.

Companies have filled part of the gap as the debate continues, and that includes those in the travel industry.

For example, Delta Air Lines now requires medical exams for passengers who say they cannot wear face masks for health reasons. And the airline is asking that they reconsider flying at all.