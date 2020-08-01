US Marshals Wounded by Home Weapons in Portland Attacks

Bricks, batteries, frozen water bottles, ball-bearing sling shots, and even feces were some of the homemade weapons thrown at a group of federal sheriffs in Portland, Oregon, which described a daily war zone during recent violent protests in the city.

At least 20 deputies from the US Marshals Service were injured, suffered cuts and concussions, during more than two months of guarding the Federal Courthouse Mark O. Hatfield, a focal point of violent protests that began after the George Floyd's death in police custody in May, according to a recent report.

The "unrelenting" attacks have included protesters launching professional fireworks and nail-filled mortar rounds at sheriffs, and the violence has taken a toll, said Russel Burger, the federal Marshal of Oregon.

"They live in this community. They go to church here, all their friends and family are here. And then, night after night, being attacked is very stressful for them, "Burger said in an interview with NBC News.

When the courthouse was boarded up and a fence was built around the perimeter after the July 4 weekend, the sheriffs faced increasingly brutal attacks, Burger said, including an officer who was attacked with a hammer. According to the NBC report, three are still waiting to see if they have permanent laser eye damage targeted by the protesters.

Burger said the attacks were coordinated by rioters working with militant groups like Antifa and the Pacific Northwest Youth Liberation Front, an anarchist group made up of anti-fascist teenagers.

Protesters use portable radios and encrypted messages on cell phones to organize their efforts, which generally begin after midnight with up to 300 violent protesters remaining after the peaceful protests come to an end. They regularly place studded hockey sticks under the tires of government vehicles, Burger said.

Although the marshals have been criticized for their use of tear gas to quell the nighttime violence, Burger said they had few options left.

"To address the problem they face while under attack, they have to defend themselves and cannot fight hand-to-hand," Burger said. "They have to use chemical munitions, and they don't use it unless they have to."