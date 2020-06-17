US military planes intercepted two Russian bombers and planes off the coast of Alaska for the second time in a week

The North American Aerospace Defense Command said in a statement on Wednesday that the first Russian aircraft formation consisted of two bombers, accompanied by two fighter jets, and was supported by a control and early warning aircraft in the air.

The second formation consisted of two Russian bombers supported by another control and early warning aircraft in the air. The Russian military aircraft reached 32 nautical miles off the coast of Alaska, but remained in international airspace and never entered US sovereign airspace at any time. USA

"These are significant Russian formations in multiple locations," a US defense official said of the two recent interceptions. The United States evaluates that some of the Russian flights are simply training missions. But the pace of activity may be a sign from Moscow that they are determined to keep up with American flights outside of Russia's coastal regions, the official said.

According to a message published in the Russian Defense Ministry Twitter According to them, the bombers were on a "scheduled flight over the neutral waters of the Chukchi Sea, the Bering Sea, the Okhotsk Sea and the North Pacific."